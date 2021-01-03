Exclusive: Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec reveal plans to start a family The couple spoke to HELLO! as they rang in the new year

Snuggling up in bed after spending 77 days apart, Strictly Come Dancing professionals Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec are savouring the chance to finally be back together under the same roof. The married couple, who had to live separately during the latest series, are still on a high following an emotional reunion days before Christmas.

MORE: Janette Manrara shares most romantic photos of Aljaz Skorjanec as fans react

Not only has their enforced separation brought them closer than ever and rekindled their romance, it has also helped them reach an important decision about their future.

"We always wanted to have a baby, but 2020 has definitely made me say to myself: 'You know what, Janette, it's never going to be the perfect time but it's always going to be the right time,'" Janette tells us as she and Aljaz join HELLO! for this exclusive interview and photoshoot.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Go behind the scenes with Janette and Aljaz on their exclusive photoshoot

"As a woman who's a dancer, my body is my job so it's scary to make that decision about the perfect time to start a family. I always thought there would be a perfect month and year, but what 2020 has made me realise is that perfect time is never going to come along.

MORE: Janette Manrara admits she's struggling to be apart from Aljaz Skorjanec

MORE: Take a tour around Janette and Aljaz's very chic home

"We're definitely ready to be parents so we will see when that moment comes – you can't plan it. We will be beside ourselves and Aljaz will be the best dad. He is such a wonderful man and I'm so lucky to have him."

"We're definitely ready to be parents," said Janette

Janette says she found the physical distance from her husband particularly difficult when she and her Strictly partner HRVY lost out on the Glitterball trophy last month, to comedian Bill Bailey and partner Oti Mabuse.

"I was thrilled for Bill and Oti but obviously a bit gutted, but Aljaz couldn't run over and hug me, as he would have done in the past," she says. "HRVY hugged me instead because he knew how much I wanted to hug Aljaz."

The couple spent their first Christmas at home as just the two of them

Christmas, which usually sees the couple travel to Janette's family in Miami or to Aljaz's in Slovenia, was spent at home with just the two of them, for the first time ever.

"Janette cooked the turkey and I helped and we watched our favourite Christmas movies, Home Alone and The Holiday," says Aljaz. "Christmas is such a family holiday and we missed our families, but the two of us are family now so we didn't feel lonely."

"Aljaz will be the best dad," said Janette

Read the full interview and see more exclusive photos in the new issue of HELLO! out on Monday 4 January.

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.