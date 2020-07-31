Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec shares exciting baby news after wedding anniversary

Strictly Come Dancing star Aljaz Skorjanec has shared some exciting news with his fans – he's going to be an uncle again!

Exclusive: Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec on why they may have a Strictly advantage

Taking to his Instagram page on Friday, the professional dancer - who is married to fellow pro Janette Manrara - uploaded a series of heartwarming photos of his niece Zala Ljubic, who wore a jacket with the words "big sister" emblazoned across it.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara reveal exciting news

"The sunniest day just got better," Aljaz announced. "My little Zala is going to be a big sister. Which means... I am going to be an UNCLE again! GEEEET INNNN [sic]." One of the snaps even showed a screenshot of the baby scan. The young tot is the first child of the TV star's sister Lara.

Exclusive: Gemma Atkinson shares excitement over next chapter with Gorka Marquez

Ever since Aljaz first became an uncle to little Zala in October 2018, the 30-year-old regularly shares photos of his niece and gushes about her on social media.

The happy news comes two weeks after Aljaz and Janette celebrated their third wedding anniversary. They uploaded never-before-seen images from their nuptials, which took place on three separate occasions in three different countries.

Aljaz has previously spoken to HELLO! about his bond with Zala and his desire to become a dad, saying: "She's beautiful, a little angel. I'm obsessed with kids… If someone had told me five years ago that my little sister was going to have a baby before me, I wouldn't have believed them. But I feel everything comes at the right time when it's supposed to come."

The Strictly stars have been married for three years

Aljaz's wife Janette is also keen on having a family sometime in the future. Whilst speaking to good friend Gorka Marquez on an Instagram live back in May, she jokingly admitted that she and Aljaz were going to have a baby. "Aljaz and I are going to have a baby and move to Manchester," she told the Strictly dancer, before telling him that they could then raise their children together. "That's it. Done," she added.