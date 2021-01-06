Gigi Hadid's gorgeous new baby picture has fans saying the same thing The supermodel has left fans guessing about her daughter's name

Doting mum Gigi Hadid caused a fan frenzy on Tuesday when she shared her latest photo of her baby daughter.

In the Instagram snap, the 25-year-old supermodel's little girl, whom she shares with One Direction's Zayn Malik, tightly clutched onto her mum's finger – how cute! The sleeve of her brown and black animal print top was visible in the corner of the snap, while a white fluffy blanket lay on the bed.

PHOTOS: Celebrity babies of 2020: Emma Roberts, Gigi Hadid, more

Gigi simply wrote, "My girl!" in the caption, and many of her fans had the same reaction to the adorable photo.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gigi Hadid reveals incredible name necklace

"I JUST WANT TO KNOW HER NAME, THAT'S ALLL!!!" one follower wrote, and another similarly commented, "Gimme the face and the name." A third made their feelings on the matter very clear, adding: "Name name name name name name name name name name name name name name name name name name name name WHAT'S THE NAME?!"

Gigi and Zayn have remained private about the details of their baby girl since she was born in September, with snaps showing the back of her head and her hand.

RELATED: Gigi Hadid breaks silence on sharing photos of baby daughter

The model shared this adorable photo of her daughter clutching onto her finger

While there have been several theories about her name, all have been debunked. Shortly after Gigi gave birth, her fans guessed she could have chosen the moniker Malikinha, while others threw Maria, Zagi, and Zayan into the mix.

Since then, Dorothea became a firm favourite after fans linked the name to Gigi's friend Taylor Swift's new album, Evermore.

Gigi has not revealed her daughter's face or name

It all began when Gigi shared a throwback photo of her pregnancy bump on Instagram with the caption: "August, waiting for our girl." August is track number eight on Taylor's recent album, Folklore, so fans made the connection that track eight on Evermore is Dorothea.

One Twitter user wrote: "Gigi Hadid wrote in one of her posts August and it's track 8 in Folklore & track 8 in Evermore is Dorothea so Gigi’s baby name is Dorothea." A second joked: "Watching my friend's husband's Evermore reaction and when Dorothea started he was like 'watch that be Gigi Hadid's baby's name.'"

GALLERY: Gigi Hadid's eccentric $4million New York home is nothing like you'd expect