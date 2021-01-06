The Queen's fascinating homeschool education explained Her Majesty has a vast knowledge yet has never taken an exam

As parents across the UK homeschool their children once again, it's fascinating to learn that Her Majesty the Queen was also educated at home.

Yes, of course, she had a governess and tutors (we can but wish!), but she, like our children at this moment, was not surrounded by many other children in a bustling classroom environment.

The monarch and her sister Princess Margaret were educated by their mother and a governess, Marion Crawford, who they affectionately called 'Crawfie' - as well as private tutors.

WATCH: Royal children on their first day at school

The siblings were the last members of the royal family to be educated at home (until now, that is, with the royals in lockdown too) and neither sisters gained any formal qualifications.

The princesses in the school room at Buckingham Palace

However, their knowledge was vast. The pair were taught to read and write by their mother until they were age seven and the Queen later became fluent in both French and German.

The monarch also took lessons in constitutional history from the vice provost of Eton, Henry Marten. According to royalcentral.co.uk, the then-princess also learnt about maths, history, dancing, art and singing.

A young Elizabeth and Margaret with their governess Marion Crawford

An article in Marie Claire revealed that the girls' governess tried to encourage outdoor activities too and even set up the 'Buckingham Palace Girl Guides Company' for the young princesses and their cousins, along with the children of palace staff.

Professor Kate Williams, author of Young Elizabeth, has previously told Good Housekeeping: "The Queen's father had disliked school and her mother thought it was more important to have fun." She added: "Unlike her father, the Queen was and is very bright and had an appetite for learning as well as a razor-sharp memory."

The Queen also had a role in World War II, when she joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service which helped to repair vehicles.