5 Platinum Jubilee tea towels that you can buy now and treasure forever

Looking for a special keepsake to commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee? The celebrations for Her Majesty's 70-year reign are just around the corner - and these Jubilee tea towels will make the perfect gift, home decoration, or memento treasure for years to come. From Harrods to Esty, Amazon and more, shop the best Jubilee tea towels now.

Best royal tea towels

Pretty City tea towel & apron set, £30, Harrods

Impress your Jubilee party guests with this tea towel and apron set that's filled with London-themed illustrations.

Fortnum's Platinum Jubilee tea towel, £12.95, Fortnum & Mason

We're sure the Fortnum & Mason limited edition tea towel would get the royal seal of approval - and it will make the perfect gift.

Queen Elizabeth Jubilee tea towel, from £9/ $14.43, Etsy

Etsy has a huge selection of gifts for the Jubilee, but our favourite has to be these decorative cotton towels in four royal designs.

Victoria Eggs Platinum Jubilee tea towel, £14.50/ $20.56, NotOnTheHighStreet

The handprinted towel is part of Victoria Eggs' Jubilee collection - and the pretty design is available on mugs, magnets, tote bags and more.

Platinum Jubilee tea towel, £7.99/ $10.04, Amazon

Designed with the Jubilee emblem, you'll want to hold on to this keepsake to mark the special occasion.

