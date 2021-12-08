The Queen spends every Christmas at her Norfolk estate Sandringham, where her family join her on Christmas Eve for festive celebrations.

MORE: How royal children spend Christmas: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and more

As well as giving presents to her nearest and dearest, the monarch also has a very sweet tradition involving children in the local area. According to the website royal.uk, the Queen gifts a Christmas tree to schools in Sandringham – what a treat!

Loading the player...

WATCH: The royal Christmas pudding recipe

Sandringham is quite a small village and there are only a few schools in the area. There must be lots of excitement amongst school children when the tree arrives at school direct from the Queen. We'd love to get a look at the special trees.

The site revealed: "As well as donating money to several charities in Windsor each Christmas, The Queen also gives Christmas trees each year to Westminster Abbey, St. Paul's Cathedral, St. Giles' Cathedral and the Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh. Churches and schools in the Sandringham area will also receive a tree from Her Majesty."

MORE: Carole Middleton reveals Kate and Pippa Middleton's kids are big fans of these Christmas treats

READ: 8 adorable photos from Archie's playdate with George, Charlotte and Louis

Her Majesty the Queen

The monarch is known for her generosity around Christmas.

Every year she sends out about 750 Christmas cards with a photo of the family on the front. The cards are sent to family, friends and staff as well as the British and Commonwealth Prime Ministers, Governor-General and High Commissions may also be sent one.

The Queen also gives presents to members of the Royal Household; she personally hands out the gifts to some staff at both her homes of Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.

The Sandringham estate

Her Majesty's own great-grandchildren will no doubt be looking forward to Christmas at Sandringham this year. The likes of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will join their young cousins in helping to decorate the royal Christmas tree together before opening gifts which are laid out on a trestle table.

The royal family traditionally celebrate together on Christmas Eve due to their German heritage.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.