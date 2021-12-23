We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

This Christmas Day many families across the UK will play a few fun games after their festive lunch – but did you know that the royal family bans one popular board game?

This story really makes us giggle because we know lots of you will relate. The game in question is Monopoly and it seems things can get a little heated at the palace during the game.

According to a 2008 article in The Telegraph, the Monopoly issue was revealed by Prince Andrew when he visited the Leeds Building Society's newly-refurbished Albion Street headquarters for a lunch.

The royal was given the board game to celebrate his visit, but on receiving it he said: "We're not allowed to play Monopoly at home. It gets too vicious."

Oh dear, oh dear, we've all been there. We wonder what the royals play instead – Cluedo or Game of Life perhaps?

The Queen at Christmas

In response, makers of the iconic board game, Hasbro, and Mr Monopoly have issued 'board game etiquette' to prevent tempers flaring while playing Monopoly this Christmas. We could all do with these tips…

Mr Monopoly's game etiquette:

1. No false accusations

Incorrectly calling out that somebody's cheating during the game. Just because the banker is doing well does not automatically mean they are skimming

2. No emotional outbursts

Tantrums, raised voices, foot-stomping, scathing looks, name-calling, sulking and whining: 'It's not fair'. Tempers may fray in a long game, but if an alliance has been made that you don't agree with or you've narrowly missed out on the Free Parking stash, you should never shout at another player.

3. Avoid unsporting behaviour

During gameplay, one should conduct themselves in a fair, respectful and gracious way. Bickering about which token to choose, refusal to accept being served fees, fines or bills, throwing money across the table or worse, leaving the game early.

4. Always play by the rules

Never bend the rules in support of one player (no matter who they are). A slight of hand often used by parents to avoid a Monopoly Meltdown. Not limited to but including slipping a player money, excusing a rent payment or claiming a different number appeared on the dice.

5. One should never damage the game

NEVER flip the board.

Tensions can run high but a board flip can never be excused, even if you've been serving jail time and someone is about to land on your newly purchased hotels.

