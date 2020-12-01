Zoe Ball celebrates exciting family news The Strictly: It Takes Two star posted on Instagram

Zoe Ball shared some exciting family news with her followers on Tuesday – her sister Hannah is releasing a children's book!

The Strictly: It Takes Two star revealed the cover art on her Instagram, praising her "firecracker sibling" on her new endeavour.

MORE: Zoe Ball stuns with gorgeous hair transformation

"I’m blessed with firecracker siblings, my sis Hannah has a new book for kids... meet Conker @h.j.peckham out feb 2021 x," she captioned the post.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Zoe Ball stuns in Zara shirt dress to present Strictly: It Takes Two

Fans were quick to congratulate Zoe's sibling on the "amazing cover", with many admitting the book has jumped to the top of their wish list.

"Amazing cover and I’m sure the content is too," wrote one fan. Another said: "Oh must add that to my granddaughter's collection." A third added: "Should be great timing to read to the little one when it comes out! Can't wait! Xx."

MORE: Meet Strictly: It Takes Two host Zoe Ball's partner and children

MORE: Zoe Ball's daily diet: what the TV presenter eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

Zoe Ball celebrated her sister's upcoming children's book

Hannah revealed that the book's release date is to coincide with Children's Mental Health Week 2021, telling one fan who quizzed her on why it isn't out in time for Christmas: "If all goes to plan it should be launched during #childrensmentalhealthweek2021... Conker has a very important story to tell."

Last month, Zoe was treated to the most incredible birthday cake by her loved ones as they marked her 50th birthday a day early with a Zoom party.

The TV star was treated to this stunning cake

"Popped early. My beloveds have spoilt me HUGE AMOUNTS. Ain't no party like grandma's tea party #blessed #bonanza #ballsup #bigbird #49plusdoOne [sic]," she wrote alongside a series of images.

The cake, made by The Bearded Foodies Kitchen, looked almost too good to eat thanks to its vanilla buttercream and vanilla sponge filling.

As well as being topped with purple and red flowers, the delicious treat was decorated with pink and white piped icing, while covered in drippings of white chocolate. Yum!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.