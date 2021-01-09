Rochelle Humes, 31, and her husband Marvin Humes, 35, welcomed their first son Blake back in October 2020 – and 12 weeks on Rochelle opened up about her breastfeeding experience. The Saturdays star told fans that she was no longer breastfeeding Blake and had stopped around the nine-week mark.

It was during an Instagram Q&A that one follower asked: "Are you still breastfeeding? No judgement! I don't know if I want to and I just wonder," and spurred Rochelle on to address the subject.

The mum-of-three admitted that she found it "stressful" to learn that Blake was intolerant to cow's milk and that it "put a lot more pressure" onto the singer when it came to breastfeeding. She also then revealed that it was the first time she had done it. As well as their adorable son Blake, the couple also share daughters Alaia, seven, and Valentina, three.

Rochelle and Marvin's son arrived in October 2020

Continuing her Instagram Stories chat, Rochelle revealed that baby Blake is now on a goat milk formula. She said: "So yeah I was just proud of myself just doing it for nine weeks, he's now on a goat's milk formula that's working really well and it's called Nanny Care if anyone wants to find one."

Her intrigued fans also quizzed her on baby number four, and to that she quickly replied: "I'm currently locked down with three kids, so... no."

Rochelle is always keen to talk openly about parenting

It was not the first time Rochelle has been frankly honest about parenting, taking to Instagram at the end of last year to confess Rochelle Humes felt awful after dismissing daughter's health complaints, when she was struggling with her eyesight.

