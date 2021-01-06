Rochelle Humes unveils £2.99 teething hack for baby Blake The This Morning star's son is almost three months old

Rochelle and Marvin Humes' baby boy Blake has reached a new milestone some parents dread: teething.

The Hit List star recently revealed that she thought the little boy was teething, even though he is not yet three-months-old, noting he is much earlier than his elder sisters Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three, were to reach this developmental stage.

While parents may associate this with sleepless nights and discontented babies, Rochelle revealed she has a clever hack to help ease Blake through the process.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mum-of-three held up a new packet of herbal pain relief medication from Ashton & Parsons.

The teething powder, which retails for as little as £2.99, aims to ease tender gums, flushed cheeks and dribbling, the brand states.

"As you can see, we're bang into teething, Alaia is homeschooling – Marvin has sort of taken the helm of that," Rochelle told her fans.

Although it seems as though Blake is coping remarkably well with teething! The This Morning star shared two photos of her son sitting on the sofa, with the first showing him with his eyebrows raised before grinning at the camera in the second snap.

Rochelle and Marvin's son appears to be coping well with teething

"Teething.." she captioned the first one, and continued, "But still happy."

Just last week, Rochelle shared an intimate family photo of her two daughters meeting their younger brother for the first time, at the request of her fans.

She took part in the latest celebrity Instagram trend 'Post a picture of…' and her followers asked for a photo that captured the moment "the girls met Blake."

The This Morning star shared the sweet moment her daughters met Blake

Rochelle posted a black-and-white image of Alaia and Valentina standing in front of a huge welcome home sign as they cradled their little brother.

The presenter returned looked stunning on Tuesday as she filled in for Holly Willoughby on This Morning. The 31-year-old wore a pair of bargain faux leather trousers from ASOS - currently in the sale at just £17.30 - and a pretty green jumper from Topshop.

