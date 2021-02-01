10 Quirkiest royal baby names to inspire Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall Will the regal ladies go for an unusual name?

Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall are both expecting babies this year, with Eugenie's firstborn due this month!

If these royal ladies haven't settled on the monikers for their new arrivals, they might want to take a peek at the list below which presents the top ten most quirky royal baby names.

Zara herself was given a very modern name for a member of the royal family and named her own children Mia and Lena, so perhaps these suggestions may appeal.

The baby and parenting experts Kiddies Kingdom have revealed the top ten most unusual royal names – take a look below…

Most Quirky Royal Names

1. Christabel

2. Hamilton

3. Lyla

4. Ophelia

5. Theo

6. Kathleen

7. Inigo

8. Franklin

9. Rosemary

10. Leopold

Will Eugenie and Zara's royal babies have quirky or traditional names?

Baby Names Expert, Jennifer Moss, says: "Royals will always honour the generations before them, but as the royal family modernise over time, we will start to see more unique names appear. They’ll most likely be integrated in the middle as opposed to a leading name, to be subtle and not so shocking."

Princess Eugenie is due in February

The website also looked at the history of naming a baby. Traditionally, this process took much longer with Queen Elizabeth waiting around a month to announce Prince Charles’ name. However, names are now announced publicly much sooner, with Prince Charles and Diana taking a week to announce Prince William’s name and Prince Harry’s name was announced on the same day.

Zara and Mike are expecting their third child in summer 2021

The current monarch doesn't necessarily 'approve' a royal baby name, but they are to be informed first. "Queen Elizabeth is told first, and I suspect she does have veto power," says Jennifer.

