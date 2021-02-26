The sweet link between Princess Eugenie's baby and Duchess Camilla's grandson There's another Gus in the royal family!

We're still in a blissful baby bubble here at HELLO!, following the birth of Princess Eugenie and husband Jack's adorable son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

The royal couple named their little boy after Queen Victoria’s consort Prince Albert, who had Augustus as a middle name, and his middle name Philip is in honour of Eugenie’s grandfather and August’s great-grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh.

The name August is typically shortened to Gus or Auggie, and we're fascinated to discover that there's actually another young Gus in the royal family right now… the grandson of the Duchess of Cornwall!

MORE: The special new bond between Princess Eugenie and Ellie Goulding

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcome son August

Camilla's daughter Laura Lopes is mother to three children: 13-year-old Eliza and 11-year old twins, Gus and Louis. Could Eugenie's baby August also be named after Laura's son Gus? It's certainly a sweet tribute if so.

Duchess Camilla's daughter Laura Lopes with her husband Harry

Laura Lopes, 43, is an art curator and Camilla's daughter from her marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles. She is married to accountant Harry Lopes, who is the grandson of Massey Lopes, the second Baron Roborough. Laura's family are close to the royals as her daughter Eliza was a bridesmaid at the wedding of Prince William and Duchess Kate back in 2011.

Laura with son Gus at Trooping the Colour in 2013

We wonder if sweet August Philip will be given the same nickname as his relation Gus?

HELLO! previously revealed how Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank may have hinted at their chosen baby name at their own wedding. The couple chose to pose for a wedding photograph in front of a portrait of Queen Victoria's consort, Prince Albert – whose middle name was Augustus.

LOOK: 10 best first Mother’s Day gifts for new mums that Princess Eugenie would love

Prince Albert's full name was Francis Albert Augustus Charles Emmanuel and he is little August's great-great-great-great-great-grandfather. The name August means 'great' in Latin. Baby August's third name, Hawke, meanwhile, pays tribute to Rev. Edward Hawke, one of Jack's ancestors.

August Philip Hawke is currently 11th in line to the throne behind his mother Eugenie, but will move down to 12th when the Duchess of Sussex gives birth to her second child this year.

MORE: Everything we know about Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal baby