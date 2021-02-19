Revealed: The one royal baby item Princess Eugenie can’t be without

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

One day after welcoming their firstborn, Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank experienced one of the most nerve-wracking moments a new parent can have as they left Portland Hospital in London with their royal baby – taking their newborn for his first ever car ride in his brand new car seat.

RELATED:

Princess Eugenie's baby son's name: the announcement, meaning and more

The most adorable royal baby outfits and accessories - and where to shop them

Princess Eugenie broke royal tradition TWICE with the birth of her baby boy

With husband Jack and the wheel, Princess Eugenie sat in the back seat with the couple's newborn son nestled in a Cybex car seat

The 30-year-old Princess wore a camel coat and tartan Hill House dress for the special day as she revealed her choice for one of a new mum's most important purchases: her baby's carseat! Jack and Eugenie chose an infant car seat from popular brand Cybex for the occasion as Jack carefully drove his wife and son out of the hospital car park.

Cybex Gold Aton 5 Infant Car Seat, £126.95, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Eugenie, who shared the first photo of her son days earlier, chose a different car seat brand from her cousin Prince William and wife the Duchess of Cambridge used when they welcomed their firstborn.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie welcomes baby boy!

Prince William toted Prince George in an award-winning Britax Baby-Safe Infant Carrier as he drove Duchess Kate and their newborn home from the Lindo Wing. While that car seat is no longer available, new parents, royal and non-royal alike, can still shop the royal-approved baby brand's gear.

Britax Römer First Class Plus car seat, was £170 Now £134.95, Amazon

SHOP NOW

When younger son Prince Louis was born in 2018, he had a special addition to his car seat – a car seat cover by Spanish brand Pasito a Pasito. The Cambridge family have close links with Spain – the children have a Spanish nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, and Kate often dresses her children in Spanish brands, like Pepa & Co, Amaia Kids and Irulea.

While a car seat is definitely a key new parent buy, Princess Eugenie had revealed another important detail – one of her little Prince's earliest belongings – when she announced her pregnancy. In the pregnancy announcement shared on Instagram, the then mum-to-be revealed her big news with a photo of an adorable pair of teddy bear baby slippers from John Lewis that cost just £8.

The royal baby was born on 9th February 2021, at 8:55am at The Portland Hospital, weighing in at 8lbs 1oz. His proud dad Jack was present for the birth.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.