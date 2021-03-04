Georgia Tennant's rare photo of child's bedroom has fans saying the same thing The Staged star's kids clearly love World Book Day

David Tennant's wife Georgia delighted fans with her relatable parenting post on Thursday. The Staged star took to Instagram to share a photo of one of her children's rooms which had been turned upside down ahead of World Book Day.

On 4 March every year, parents get creative with their costume-making skills in a bid to help their children dress up as their favourite book character.

This year, many parents will be breathing a sigh of relief with the COVID-19 pandemic causing school closures – but not David and Georgia Tennant.

The couple are parents to five children: Olive, nine, Wilfred, seven, Doris, six, Birdie, one, and her 18-year-old son Ty, who David adopted after they wed.

The tradition clearly continued in their household, and it resulted in one of their four younger kids leaving their bedroom floor covered with clothes as they searched for the perfect outfit.

"Happy #worldbookday everyone! #stilllife," Georgia captioned the photo, which showed blonde wigs, tulle skirts, and clothes in every colour spilling out of the grey chest of drawers. The wooden floorboards were barely even visible!

Georgia shared a photo of her children's clothes strewn across the floor

It wasn't long before fellow mums and dads shared their own experiences in the comments. "I’m in Oz, 7 kids and have probably never identified more with a photo," one wrote, and a second joked: "Oh look it's My 10yr olds room!!"

A third reassured Georgia she was not alone, adding: "My life in a nutshell."

Vogue Williams' son Theodore also dressed up for World Book Day

Georgia isn't the only celebrity parent who has marked World Book Day this year; Frankie Bridge, David Walliams, Vogue Williams and more stars have also shared photos of their kids.

Vogue's son Theodore looked adorable dressed as a bee – but that wasn't his original costume. The Heart Radio star told fans: "He was meant to be a dinosaur but our package didn't arrive! A bee it is!"

Meanwhile, Rochelle Humes' daughter Alaia-Mai dressed up as Willy Wonka from the iconic book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Rochelle wrote: "Happpyyyyyy World Book Day. Oh, you better worrrkkkk it Willy Wonka."

