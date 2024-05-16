Princess Beatrice's special relationship with her stepson Christopher Woolf

Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York's eldest daughter Princess Beatrice is mum to her two-year-old daughter Sienna with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Beatrice is also a stepmother to Edoardo's son Christopher Woolf, age eight, who the family affectionately call 'Wolfie', and whom Edoardo shares with his ex-fiancée, architect Dara Huang.

WATCH: Take a look inside Princess Beatrice's stepson's home

Until recently, the public hadn't seen much of young Wolfie, however in late 2023, he joined Beatrice and Edoardo at the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. He was also spotted at Princess Kate's 'Together At Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey.

Wolfie's first official royal outing with his father and stepmother came in 2022 at the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee pageant.

© Getty Wolfie was spotted with Eugenie and Beatrice, as well as Peter Phillips at the Platinum Pageant

Beatrice's close bond with Wolfie

Beatrice has previously told HELLO! about her affectionate term for her stepson, "my bonus son", which shows the pair's close bond.

Talking to us about homeschooling during the pandemic in a conversation about dyslexia, Beatrice revealed: "Homeschooling, that was definitely not my forte! Not going to lie. Sadly, I can't blame that on dyslexia. But I've felt very lucky to have had the chance to work with my bonus son (Wolfie) over the course of the school closures. It was a huge learning curve for all of us."

© Karwai Tang Princess Beatrice, Christopher Woolf and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend The "Together At Christmas" Carol Service

The royal mum's good friend Gabriella Peacock has also spoken about Beatrice's superb parenting skills with her stepson.

"Bea has such a good heart and she's such a kind person, so motherhood came very naturally to her; she's a fantastic mum," Gabriella told HELLO!

"She's had Wolfie in her life since she and Edo met and has always been incredible with him. She is extremely nurturing and involved with both kids' lives. It's lovely to see my best friend growing into this next stage of her life and to share it with her."

© Instagram Wolfie with his mother Dara

Edoardo and Dara seem to co-parent fantastically well, with Dara telling Harper's Bazaar how great it was that her son, who recently turned eight, has many people around to help raise him.

She said: “Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think, ‘The more, the merrier.’

"I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him – because it didn’t have to be so easy."

© Getty Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend Vogue World: London 2023

Dara and Edoardo were together for three years between 2015 and 2018; they got engaged in 2017 but never married and split a year later. While Beatrice and Edoardo married in 2020 in a secret ceremony at All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor during the pandemic.

© Getty Images HRH Princess Beatrice and her mother Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York

Beatrice's mother Sarah Ferguson has also spoken of the adorable relationship between Wolfie and his half-sister Sienna.

On her podcast, Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah alongside Sarah Thomson, the Duchess revealed: "The most exciting thing is that Sienna is very very strong. She's 18 months, something like that, and Wolfie, her brother is seven, so she's really strong – she has to be."

Sarah added: "Wolfie says, 'Come on Sienna!' and off they go, and they're very close and have a great relationship."