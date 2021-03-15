Tess Daly gets emotional over daughter Amber's heartfelt note The Strictly star shares two daughters with Vernon Kay

Tess Daly was left choked up after her daughters Phoebe, 16, and Amber, 11, pulled out all the stops for Mother's Day on Sunday.

MORE: Tess Daly on friendship, business and making it through lockdown with 'sister' Gayle Lawton

The Strictly Come Dancing star, who is married to Vernon Kay, took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her youngest daughter Amber's heartfelt note, which "brought a little lump to the throat."

The handwritten message read: "To the best mother in the world. I am greatful for you every day and love you so so so much. Wishing you an amazing day. Xoxo Amber [sic]."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vernon Kay sends message to Phoebe and Amber during I'm a Celebrity

Tess' two daughters also treated her to a decadent breakfast, which included a big wedge of Victoria sponge cake and a cup of tea – what a treat!

RELATED: 14 heartfelt celebrity Mother's Day tributes: from Holly Willoughby to the Queen

READ: 17 fun Easter Egg hunt ideas you need to get the kids eggs-cited even if they are still in lockdown

"Today's breakfast in bed...they know me so well. Hope all you fab mums are having a well deserved lovely day #mothersday," she wrote.

The Strictly star shared a photo of Amber's sweet Mother's Day message

The TV star took the opportunity to share sweet tributes to her children on Instagram. One snap showed Tess holding her newborn baby girl, while another showed her eldest daughter Phoebe kissing her mum's bare baby bump as they enjoyed a swim in the pool.

They were accompanied by the caption: "To my girls; I love being your mum, every single day you fill my heart with gratitude & joy. To all the wonderful Super Mums Happy Mothers Day! A mother is your first friend, your best friend your FOREVER friend. Love to you all today xxx #mothersday."

Tess was treated to breakfast in bed by her two daughters

Tess recently admitted she works hard to instil a work ethic and inspire her girls through 'strong' women like Oprah Winfrey.

"I've made a point throughout my girls' lives of reading them bedtime stories about strong, innovating women, whether it's Oprah Winfrey or Frida Kahlo," she said during an interview with Women's Health for their April issue.

The TV star posted a throwback photo of her baby bump

"It's quite a feminist house, really...we've instilled a work ethic and they take nothing for granted, but I teach them that women can do anything, because they can."

MORE: Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's garden at family home revealed – and the photo is surprising