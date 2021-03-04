Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's garden at family home revealed – and the photo is surprising The couple live with their children in Beaconsfield

Tess Daly and husband Vernon Kay share a beautiful family home in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire with their two daughters, Phoebe, 16, and 11-year-old Amber.

And this week Vernon shared a sneak peek at the garden at their beautiful property – and it was a little unexpected.

Rather than sharing a snapshot of a perfectly manicured lawn, the photo showed a more rustic part of the garden as he set to work getting it ready for the warmer months.

In his caption, Vernon, 46, wrote: "Great to be out amongst it, getting the garden set for summer! It's one of those jobs around the house that once you start you end up doing more until there's nothing left (to trim!)."

The outdoor space at Tess and Vernon's home is vast, and includes a private swimming pool and even space for the Strictly star's beloved Shetland ponies, Honey and Willow.

Vernon revealed he has been hard at work in the family garden

The couple also have their very own vegetable patch, with Tess previously telling her Instagram followers: "We made a tiny 'experimental' vegetable plot and planted these at the start of lockdown, and am now chuffed to bits as the first raspberries and strawberries have just made an appearance.

"Been making a conscious effort to boost the old wellbeing by staying positive and engaged in enriching activities and it feels good growing stuff."

Tess and Vernon live in Beaconsfield with daughters Phoebe and Amber

Tess and Vernon's home is no less impressive. The property features a huge open plan kitchen and living room area, a home gym, a luxurious bathroom, super stylish reception area and a dressing room area.

Tess, 51, previously spoke to HELLO! about her happy home life and revealed that her favourite thing to do is spend time with her family at their property.

She said: "It's nice to have a bit of time to do ordinary things like the school run, baking with the kids after school, helping them with their homework. I live for that stuff, it's my number one role as a mum."

