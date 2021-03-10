Steph Curry and wife Ayesha reveal secret to nine-year marriage

NBA star Steph Curry and cookbook author Ayesha Curry have gone from childhood sweethearts to a wedded couple with three beautiful children. So, as they approach their ten-year anniversary in July 2021, what's the secret to their happy marriage?

Over the years, the couple have spoken out about their love story, and have given fans an insight into marital life. From date nights to tackling self-doubt, here's everything you need to know…

When collecting a basketball award, Steph paid homage to his wife by declaring: "None of this is possible without you." Going on to say: "You've given me the opportunity to go out here and work as hard as I do, spend the hours I need to do at the gym, during practice, in games, on the road – all the while holding down the house and doing the little things that keep our family going."

Opening up on the Red Table Talk show on Facebook, Ayesha did frankly admit that sometimes she does doubt herself in the relationship. "Something that really bothers me, and honestly has given me a sense of a little bit of an insecurity, is the fact that, yeah, there are all these women, like, throwing themselves [at him]," she revealed.

The couple met at church when they were younger

But Ayesha is very clear about what she prioritises in life, and speaking to Robin Roberts on ABC News, she explained that she is a "mom and wife first", going on to add: "Those are the two most important titles." Also preferring not to call herself an "NBA wife", asserting: "I don't think my husband would call himself a 'chef's wife.'"

Steph and Ayesha have two daughters (pictured here) and one son

Speaking to Hello Giggles, the mother-of-three said date nights were another key factor for marital bliss. "Putting ourselves first, and making sure that we make time for date nights and for each other. That’s been very important, as hard as it is," she revealed.

The couple have three children together, and when Steph recently took to Instagram to share a rare photo of Riley, eight, and Ryan, five, and, two-year-old Canon, fans were obsessed!

