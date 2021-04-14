Why Prince Harry's UK visit will be special for Princess Eugenie The Duke of Sussex is isolating at Frogmore Cottage

Lockdown restrictions preventing the mixing of families will have meant that Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's baby son, August, will have met very few members of the royal family since his birth in February this year. But Prince Harry flying into the UK to attend the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral on Saturday changes this.

HELLO! understands that Harry, 36, is staying at his and Meghan Markle's UK home, Frogmore Cottage, where he is following COVID-19 protocols. Harry is therefore likely to be one of the first members of Eugenie's extended family to meet baby August.

Marking a momentous reunion, Princess Eugenie will also be one of the first members of the British royal family to see Harry in over a year since he and Meghan stepped back from their royal roles and moved to California with son Archie.

Prince Harry is isolating at his former home, Frogmore Cottage

The occasion is likely to be a special one for both of the Queen's grandchildren, given their particularly close bond, as revealed in royal biography Finding Freedom. Eugenie has often been publicly supportive of her cousin, especially on her own Instagram account.

It is understood the Prince will be following strict COVID isolation rules at the Windsor home ahead of his grandfather's funeral, due to a loophole in the government rules that permits international travellers to attend the funerals of loved ones – even if they are self-isolating.

Baby Archie, and Harry's wife, Megan remain in the US due to medical advice

Ever since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left England to reside in the USA, Princess Eugenie has been living at Frogmore Cottage on the Queen's Windsor estate. Harry and Meghan kindly offered the property to Eugenie and her husband to accommodate their growing family.

Assuming the Queen's granddaughter continues to stay at Frogmore Cottage as baby August grows up, baby August and Prince Harry's son, Archie will both share the same childhood home.

