Strict rules Prince Harry will have to adhere to during UK visit

The Duke of Sussex was pictured in London on Sunday afternoon following his arrival from Los Angeles International Airport to attend the funeral of his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The UK's COVID-19 restrictions currently include a ban on international travel. It is illegal to travel abroad from the UK for holidays, with a fine of up to £5,000 for those who breach restrictions.

However, there is thankfully a loophole in the government rules that permits international travellers to attend the funerals of loved ones – even if they are self-isolating.

According to guidance on the government website, those arriving from another country will have to self-isolate for 10 days. HELLO! understands that Harry, 36, is staying at his and Meghan Markle's family home, Frogmore Cottage, where he is following COVID-19 protocols.

Sharing his heartache with the world in a statement released on Monday afternoon, Harry said of his grandfather: "My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm—and also because you never knew what he might say next."

Prince Harry had a loving relationship with his grandfather

Harry bears many similarities to his beloved grandfather, including their commitment to the royal forces. He served in the army for a decade and was deployed to Afghanistan twice, while his grandfather Prince Philip reached the honourable rank of commander during his time serving the military.

