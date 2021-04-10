Gogglebox's Pete Sandiford shares baby scan after surprise announcement The Channel 4 star is expecting his first child

Gogglebox favourite Pete Sandiford surprised viewers on Friday night when he casually dropped into conversation that he is expecting his first child with fiancée Paige Yeomans.

The Channel 4 star showed his sister Sophie a picture of the pregnancy scan on his phone, and later took to Instagram to give his fans a closer look – sort of.

MORE: Everything you need to know about Gogglebox's Pete and Sophie Sandiford

Posting a snap of the image, Pete superimposed his face into the middle of the sonogram, joking that his baby will take after its father.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sophie Sandiford tells brother Pete how she would behave on First Dates

"I do have a hunch the baby might look like me…" he quipped before tagging Paige and Sophie in the message.

Pete was going off the conversation he had with Sophie during the show, where she joked that the baby looked like her. "It's a proper little baby now... does it look me?," she asked him. "No it'll be good looking," he jokily clapped back.

Pete's followers rushed to congratulate him on his happy news, with co-star Ellie Warner commenting on the post: "Massive congratulations to you and Paige. You’ll have to start making dad jokes now."

MORE: Gogglebox stars with their kids you never see on the show

MORE: Gogglebox family explain absence from new episodes

Pete joked his baby already looks like him

Sister Sophie said: "Bestest little baba in the world! Love all 3 of you (and r col) so so much @sandifordpete @paigeyeomans_." One fan joked: "A very pretty baby mate," followed by a crying with laughter emoji, adding: "Congratulations to you and Paige. Fantastic news."

Pete has a habit of casually slipping big life events into the show. In February he nonchalantly broke the news that he is "going to have a wife".

Sophie – who Pete revealed would be his "best woman" at the wedding – had asked her brother: "Do you feel any different now that you've got engaged?"

SEE: The Gogglebox stars you didn't know were married or engaged

Pete replied: "Yeah, I think... I feel like an even bigger responsibility. I don't know why. I'm going to have a wife." "Yes, you're going to have a wife," repeated Sophie.

Pete and his fiancee Paige Yeomans

Fans were left stunned by the surprise announcement, but many flocked to Twitter to congratulate the happy couple on their good news.

"PETE GOT ENGAGED! Amazing #Gogglebox," enthused one. A second wrote: "Congrats on the engagement Pete." A third added: "Err… little Pete's engaged? Shut the front door!"

Pete shared the first-ever picture of his now-fiancée back in October as the pair snuggled up for a selfie on Instagram.

He had captioned the photo: "My Mrs and best mate what more could I ask for, don’t worry @sophiesandiford1 you are a close second best friend."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.