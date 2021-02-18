Cat Deeley's heavenly family garden is what every child wants The former SMTV star lives with her husband Patrick Kielty and their two sons

Cat Deeley moved back to London in September 2020, after living in LA for the previous 14 years. The star shares her home with her husband Patrick Kielty and their two sons Jack and Milo, and past photos and videos from the garden show that the boys have practically everything a child wants when it comes to playing outside.

Last year, Cat took to Instagram with a video of Milo as he rode his bike around the lawn. It showed that Cat and Patrick have set up a wooden outdoor kids-sized boat on their terrace, while there are also bean bags for seating and a green swingball set.

Cat captioned the clip: "Learning to bike ride… #Concentration #TongueOut #BikeLife."

Her fans agreed that the garden looks like a lot of fun, with one writing: "Backyard looks like so much fun to play in," while another added: "Your house looks gorgeous."

Cat Deeley's garden

The day before, Cat shared more footage from outside as she and Milo played "jets".

They are seen running across the lawn to another patio area where there is a bench, and ending up at a large trampoline with tall trees and bushes framing either side. Cat and Patrick have also added a black safety net to the trampoline.

Cat Deeley has a trampoline in her garden

The family's former home in Los Angeles was listed on the market for £3.8million in August 2020, and Cat revealed various areas of their stateside property, too.

While it was an impressive house to live in, however, it is believed that the family chose to come home in order to be closer to Cat's family, but in an interview with Stella Magazine in July 2019, Cat recalled an incident in which her husband and eldest son were caught up in a shooting, and admitted that American gun laws had made her consider leaving for good.

"Things change when you have children and when you think Trump may get in for a second term," she explained. "But then over here we've got Brexit. If we moved to Ireland, there's the border situation. It's all a bit of a mess right now."

