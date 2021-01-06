Cat Deeley shows off toned midriff as she relaxes with son The SM:TV Live star shared a snap on Instagram

Cat Deeley shared a glimpse of her toned midriff on Tuesday, when she tried to relax with her young son to no avail.

Posting a hilarious photo on Instagram, the famous mum could be seen reclining on the sofa in a chic pair of floral pyjamas, and her little lad could be seen collapsed on the settee next to her.

"Chillin'. (And climbed on, and crawled on, and manipulated and mauled)," the SM:TV Live star captioned the cosy picture.

Cat and her husband, comedian Patrick Kielty, recently relocated their family back to London having spent years living in LA.

WATCH: Cat Deeley films inside new London home

Cat and Patrick tied the knot in 2012, and just last month Cat opened up about the early days of their relationship, revealing Patrick's incredibly romantic gesture.

Cat tried to unwind with her son

Speaking on an episode of the Made by Mammas podcast, hosted by Zoe Hardman and Georgia Dayton, the 44-year-old said: "It was my birthday and he'd rung me, he was at a pub in Ireland and he'd rung me from the pub. Bear in mind it was probably about 2 o'clock in the morning because they'd had a lock-in."

Cat recalled that she then told Patrick she was having a birthday brunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel with a few friends in celebration.

Cat and Patrick

"He said, 'I'll see you there!' I was like, 'There's no way!' He went home, set his alarm for five, got up, went to the airport, flew from Belfast to London, then jumped on the first plane from London to LA, got in a cab, told the cabbie on his way from the airport what he was doing, and the driver was literally like, 'Do you want me to wait for you?!'

"He walked in, dropped his bags at the concierge, walked in and came and sat down for lunch! It knocked my socks off a little bit!"

