Ciara shares fitness plan after giving birth to son Win The singer is a mother to three children

Ciara is a doting mother to three children, with the latest entry in her brood arriving in July 2020.

MORE: Ciara has fans saying the same thing as she poses with baby son

And as baby Win approaches his first birthday, the Goodies singer revealed how she lost the baby weight, and how she plans to shed the last of it.

In an Instagram post, she explained that she'd been working with WW and a personal trainer to help with her journey, as she aimed to shed the "hardest" weight to lose "post baby".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ciara shares weight baby weight loss plan

"Alright all my WWers, I'm here with my trainer Decker, we've been talking and it's time…" she said.

She continued, describing how sometimes her weight fluctuates, and that she needs to remain "super on point with my eating plan, my eating regiment."

She then beamed: "I only have ten more pounds left, and the ten pounds are the hardest pounds to get off."

The singer was eager to lose the final ten lbs

Decker chimed in, reminding her that it was a choice, and Ciara confirmed that it was a choice she was "committed" to.

MORE: Ciara wows with a stunning hair transformation and $1,100 sneakers you need to see

MORE: Kate Hudson, Ciara & more paid tribute to Vanessa Bryant's late daughter in the sweetest way

She added that she'd started the plan on 4 May, and had already lost two lbs, saying she would reveal to fans in five weeks time whether she was successful in losing all the weight.

The singer received a lot of support, which will no doubt spur her on to achieve her goal.

"Keep going Ci! Self care is important," wrote one, and another added: "You've got this Ci!"

Ciara is married to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, with the pair marrying in Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England in 2016.

Ciara welcomed Win last July

The couple have two children together, daughter Sienna, aged four, and son Win, aged nine months. The Level Up singer also has a son, Future Zahir, aged six, from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

Last month, fans were left comparing her to a "goddess" after she posed in just a towel and bra and stared fiercely into a camera lens.

One impressed fan wrote: "You are a queen," while a second asked: "How does it feel to be god's favorite?"

"No caption needed," said a third fan and a fourth stated: "A PURE GODDESS OF BEAUTY."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.