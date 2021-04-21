Today's Dylan Dreyer reveals unexpected detail from date night with husband The Today show star is married to Brian Fichera

Dylan Dreyer is a busy working mom-of-two, which has resulted in a few changes to her date nights with husband Brian Fichera.

The Today show star and Brian enjoyed a meal for two during an evening out in New York over the weekend – but it was a little different to the date nights they enjoyed in the past!

Dylan posted a lovely picture of the pair sitting at the table ahead of their dinner, and wrote in the caption: "Does it count as a date night if you're reservation is at 4.45pm? Doesn't matter… we're out… Alone!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with fellow parents relating to the admission.

"Oh I love it. Dinner at 5, PJ's by 7, bed at 9. Damn we're getting old," one wrote, while another commented: "Heck yes it counts!"

A third added: "When you have little ones – yes!!"

Today's Dylan Dreyer enjoyed an early dinner date with husband Brian Fichera

The TV star is a doting mum to two sons - four-year-old Calvin and one-year-old Oliver.

This isn't the first time that Dylan has posted a relatable parenting post either.

Last week, the presenter shared a sweet picture of her one-year-old sitting in the middle of the living room, surrounded by toys and books sprawled out across the floor.

"It's just… so messy. How can a one-year-old cause this much mess?" Dylan captioned the photo.

Dylan and Brian are doting parents to two young sons

The NBC star enjoyed an extra-special weekend just gone – not only did she manage to go out with her husband for date night, but she also reunited with her parents for the first time in a year.

Dylan shared a lovely picture of her family back together again on Instagram, and revealed that it was the second time that her parents had met Oliver.

The TV star recently got her first Covid vaccine live on TV

"Well this picture was a LONG TIME COMING!!! Pop Pop and Grandma haven’t been able to visit us since Oliver was born. I am so beyond grateful for this perfect afternoon," she wrote alongside the happy snapshot.

The star met her parents shortly after getting her first dose of the Covid vaccine, live on the Today show earlier in the month.

Admitting that she felt the needle go in, Dylan told viewers that she was very relieved and thankful to have received the jab.

