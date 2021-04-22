Today star Dylan Dreyer photobombs the Queen in must-see royal photo The NBC star's new career has taken her around the world

Today star Dylan Dreyer was one of the many famous faces to wish the Queen many happy returns on her 95th birthday.

The mother-of-two took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an incredible picture of herself taking a selfie in front of a meeting room where the monarch could be seen sitting down, dressed in green.

Judging by the royal's outfit, the photo was taken in 2017, and Dylan shared a sweet message alongside the image.

VIDEO: See how the Queen usually spends her birthday

She wrote: "Happy 95th birthday to Her Majesty the Queen! I wonder if she remembers that time we hung out at Royal Ascot…"

Fans were quick to comment on the incredible photo, with one writing: "This is awesome!" while another wrote: "Love this!" A third added: "This is very cool!"

It was a bittersweet occasion for Her Majesty, who was marking her first birthday following the sad passing of Prince Philip, but that didn't stop her from thanking everyone for their kind messages.

Today star Dylan Dreyer shared an incredible photo featuring the Queen

In a statement shared by Buckingham Palace, the 95-year-old wrote: "I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate.

"While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world.

"My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days.

The Queen at Royal Ascot in 2017

"We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life."

She signed it 'Elizabeth R'.

The Royal Family's official Instagram account also marked the day by posting a throwback photo of the Queen visiting MI5's headquarters in February 2020.

The Queen marked her first birthday since the sad death of her beloved husband Prince Philip

The caption read: "Today is The Queen's 95th birthday. The Queen was born at 2.40am on 21 April 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London.

"She was the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York, who later became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth.

"This year Her Majesty remains at Windsor Castle, during a period of Royal Mourning following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh."

