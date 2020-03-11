Naomi Campbell is clearly taking no risks when it comes to the coronavirus, sharing several pictures of her extreme precautions on Instagram. Pictured in the airport, she prepared to be in close proximity to her fellow plane passengers by wearing a full white hazmat suit alongside a blue face mask and goggles. Ensuring not a single part of her skin was exposed, she also added purple gloves and chunky black trainers.

Naomi covered up ahead of her flight in a hazmat suit

And not even her own mobile phone was allowed inside the safe confines of the suit! "Safety First NEXT LEVEL," she captioned the post, which was met by a mixed response from fans. Some praised her safety-first approach, with comments including: "Living for this!!!" and: "I'm with you entirely", while others were sceptical, writing: "Darling if you are not sick it's not necessary to cover all your body like that."

Despite her attire obscuring the majority of her face, the supermodel and businesswoman continued to rock an ultra-glam makeup look. A photo she shared showed herself arriving in the car with chiselled cheekbones and long lashes - who knew a hazmat suit could look so stylish?

Her protection included gloves, a face mask and goggles

But it's not unusual to see a face mask forming part of Naomi's travel essentials! She became known for her strict in-flight cleaning routine after a video of her wiping down the plane went viral back in 2019. In the video, the 49-year-old removed her gloves from a carefully ziplocked compartment in her tote before getting out a pack of Dettol wipes and cleaning absolutely everything in sight. From the business class booth to her tray table, the TV screen and even window, we doubt there was an inch of germs left by the time she had finished. Move over Mrs Hinch, there may be a new cleaning sensation in town!

She then added a black mask just to be sure, explaining: "No matter what plane you take - private [jet] or commercial - as the plane descends people start coughing and sneezing. And the coughing and sneezing makes me... I just can’t." In the caption of her most recent photos, she continued to tease fans by writing: "Full video coming on my YouTube soon…" and we are all eager to hear the full story.

