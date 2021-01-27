Meghan Trainor's baby – first photo and everything we know about star's son The All About That Bass hitmaker is expecting a baby boy any day now

Meghan Trainor is getting ready for the most important role of her life as she prepares to welcome her baby boy into the world.

The All About That Bass hitmaker is expecting her first child with husband Daryl Sabara and the baby is due any day now.

Meghan and Daryl announced their pregnancy news on Today with Hoda & Jenna at the end of 2020, and his arrival just can't come soon enough for the parents-to-be.

VIDEO: Look back at Meghan Tranior's pregnancy reveal

From his name to his first photo, find out all we know about Meghan's baby son so far…

Meghan Trainor's baby's due date

Meghan Trainor has revealed that her baby is due "early 2021" and so the mum-to-be could be meeting her son any day now!

The 27-year-old recently revealed on Instagram that her son was breech at 36 weeks in a post on Instagram.

Meghan Trainor showcasing her baby bump ahead of her son's arrival

She wrote: "Preggo update: Baby is breech again at 36 weeks so I've been laying upside down on my couch everyday lol. Other than that we are doing amazing and we're ready to meet this baby!"

Meghan Trainor's baby son's name

Meghan Trainor opened up about her baby's name in an interview with HELLO! in November.

Meghan and husband Daryl Sabara are expecting their first child

The Voice UK judge said: "We have a name that we had since before I even got pregnant, like when we were trying to get pregnant, and it worked for any gender ever so it is his name and I am proud of it," she revealed, adding that she is keeping it as a surprise for when her son is born.

Meghan Trainor's baby pictures

Meghan Trainor told HELLO! that she was still deciding on whether or not she will share photos of her son online.

The singer admitted it was something she was always debating: "We go back and forth all the time," she said. "We are like 'we can't do that to him he doesn't have say,' then we are like 'but it will be so cute I want to show everyone' so it is up in the air," she explained.

The All About That Base hitmaker revealed her baby scan before Christmas

"I think I am going to be too tired to be on my phone in the first few weeks, don't expect a picture then," she added, laughing.

