Meghan Trainor's baby is here - see his first photos and find out the name The All About That Bass hitmaker teased the baby’s name to HELLO! previously by giving the story behind it

Meghan Trainor has been eagerly awaiting the arrival of her first born and in the end the singer was able welcome her little one a few days ahead of her due date.

The All About That Bass hitmaker took to Instagram to share the very happy news: "This sweet baby boy’s due date was today on Valentine’s Day. We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th! We are SO IN LOVE! Thank you Daryl Sabara for the best Valentine’s gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!"

Meghan and her husband Daryl announced their pregnancy news on Today with Hoda & Jenna at the end of 2020.

Meghan previously revealed that the baby was due "early 2021", so it appears predictions were correct. The 27-year-old also revealed on Instagram that her son was breech at 36 weeks.

She wrote: "Preggo update: Baby is breech again at 36 weeks so I've been laying upside down on my couch everyday lol. Other than that we are doing amazing and we're ready to meet this baby!"

Welcome to the world Riley! Meghan Trainor welcomes her first born

Meghan opened up about her baby's name in an interview with HELLO! in November.

The Voice UK judge said: "We have a name that we had since before I even got pregnant, like when we were trying to get pregnant, and it worked for any gender ever so it is his name and I am proud of it," she revealed, adding that she is keeping it as a surprise for when her son is born.

Riley was born ahead of his Valentine's Day due date - on February 8th

She told HELLO! that she was at the time still deciding on whether or not she would share photos of her son online. The singer admitted it was something she was always debating: "We go back and forth all the time," she said.

"We are like 'we can't do that to him he doesn't have say,' then we are like 'but it will be so cute I want to show everyone' so it is up in the air," she explained.

Meghan's husband Daryl Sabara holding their newborn baby

"I think I am going to be too tired to be on my phone in the first few weeks, don't expect a picture then," she added, laughing at the time.

