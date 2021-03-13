Meghan Trainor shares incredibly adorable photos of son Riley

New mum Meghan Trainor has been a doting parent to son Riley since he was born last month and has delighted her over 11.8 million Instagram followers with numerous snaps of him.

And her latest photos of the tot might just be the cutest – and certainly the funniest – ones that the singer has shared yet.

In some aerial shots, baby Riley was seen lounging on the tiniest sofa in the world, and things just got cuter in the follow-up pictures.

In one, the tot had his eyes closed as he wore some oversized glasses next to his knitted teddy bear, and in another he wore a tiny cap while his bear lay on him.

WATCH: Meghan Trainor announces pregnancy in the sweetest way

Captioning her post, the All About That Bass singer joked: "Yes, this is a baby Riley photography page now."

Riley is Meghan's first child with husband Daryl Sabara. The couple first met at a house party in 2014, and started dating in 2016.

In 2017, the couple announced they were engaged and they married a year later on Meghan's 25th birthday.

Meghan and Daryl revealed that the singer was pregnant last October on The Today Show, later confirming to Kelly Clarkson that they were having a baby boy.

Fans fell in love with the adorable pictures, and Ashley Graham wrote: "Hey cutie pie!" while another posted: "Not that tiny couch!!!!!!!"

Meghan shared the adorable snaps on Instagram

Another fan wrote: "Get out of town!" alongside a heart-eyes emoji while a different fan said: "Ahhhhhh I can't handle this!!"

One person enthused: "Oh. My. GAHHHHHH. Freakin adorable. ALSO THAT COUCH ….freaking unreal hahahaha."

Many other fans simply wrote "aww" alongside an assortment of heart emojis.

Before her son was born, the Lips Are Movin singer admitted to Hello! that she and her husband Daryl were going "back and forth" on whether to share pictures of their son online.

The snaps were just so cute

"We are like 'we can't do that to him he doesn't have a say,' then we are like 'but it will be so cute we want to show everyone' so it is up in the air," she revealed.

With a laugh, she added: "I think I am going to be too tired to be on my phone in the first few weeks, don't expect a picture then."

Given the number of adorable snaps that Meghan has shared of her baby boy, it's safe to say the couple have opted to show him growing up.

