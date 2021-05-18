Victoria Beckham celebrates dad's birthday with series of unseen family photos The fashion designer shared a public tribute on Instagram

Victoria Beckham opened up the family photo album this week in celebration of her dad Anthony's birthday.

The former Spice Girl shared a series of candid snapshots on Tuesday showing father and daughter together, and wrote: "Happy birthday dad!!! We all love you so so much!!! Can't wait to celebrate with you!!! Woo hoo!! kisses @jackie.adams_ (we love you too!)."

Victoria, 47, is the eldest of Anthony and Jackie Adams' three children; she has a younger sister Louise and a younger brother named Christian.

The family's birthday celebrations this year will be all the more special given that Victoria was unable to see her dad last year due to lockdown restrictions.

Victoria shared a series of family photos in celebration of her dad's birthday

At the time she shared a sweet message on Instagram and wrote: "I cannot wait to celebrate with you in person when lockdown is over. You are the most incredible father, grandfather, husband and friend. We all love you so so much xx."

Victoria is very close to both her parents and previously revealed she aspires to their long marriage.

Victoria's parents and her siblings, Louise and Christian

The star – who has been married to David Beckham since 1999 – marked her mum and dad's 48th wedding anniversary in 2019, sharing a snapshot showing the couple walking hand-in-hand. "How you want to be after 48 years of marriage," she wrote over the image.

Anthony's birthday celebrations come just a few weeks after David turned 46, on 2 May. To mark his special day, Victoria shared a photo of the couple together and joked: "Looks like you’re catching me up!! To a very special husband and the most incredible daddy x Happy birthday! We all love you so so much x."

David Beckham celebrated his 46th birthday on 2 May

She later shared a snapshot showing David inside the converted barn at their Cotswold's home, which had been filled with pink, silver and black decorations – including two inflatable footballers made entirely from balloons. "Birthday boy @davidbeckham with is @intermiamifc team mates!! Happy Birthday!!!" she wrote.

