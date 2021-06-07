Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't have any more children The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a boy and a girl

We're thrilled here at HELLO! at the arrival of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's baby girl, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who they welcomed into the world on 4 June at 11.40am weighing 7 lbs 11oz.

Lilibet joins her big brother, Archie Harrison, and it looks like the royal family of four is now complete as they set up home in California.

WATCH: Harry and Meghan welcome their little girl

While Harry's brother Prince William and his wife Kate have three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are thought to want to stop at two.

Back in July 2019, Prince Harry interviewed Dr Jane Goodall for Vogue Magazine and spoke of his desire to help the environment by limiting the number of children he has.

The christening of baby Archie Harrison

Harry said: "I think, weirdly, because of the people that I’ve met and the places that I’ve been fortunate enough to go to, I’ve always had a connection and a love for nature. I view it differently now, without question. But I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children…"

Jane then replied, laughing: "Not too many!" about the size of his brood.

The Prince assured her: "Two, maximum! But I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation."

Meghan and Harry with Archie as a baby

So, if Harry is still of the same view, and if Meghan is on the same page as her husband, we won't be seeing any more Sussex babies in the future.

Harry's cousin Zara Tindall also welcomed a baby this year, her third child Lucas Philip, and her husband Mike revealed how their family is now complete too.

Speaking on The Good, the Bad and the Rugby podcast after Lucas' birth, Mike told listeners how he felt after his new son arrived. He revealed: "I literally was like 'Yep, snip, snip, snip' I’ve got a boy. I’m out. I’m out of here."

Harry and Meghan shared news of Lilibet's arrival on their website, writing: "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

