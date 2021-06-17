Jamie Redknapp's pregnant girlfriend reveals baby bump in pretty floral mini dress The couple are expecting their first child together

Jamie Redknapp's pregnant girlfriend Frida Andersson showed off her blossoming baby bump on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old model stepped out for a romantic stroll with her beau, displaying a hint of her growing stomach in a pretty floral mini dress.

Frida looked radiant in her summery frock, which she teamed with comfortable trainers and a white leather bag, shielding her eyes from the sun's rays with a pair of stylish sunglasses.

In photos obtained by MailOnline, Jamie and Frida were spotted enjoying a takeaway beverage as they walked along the streets of west London.

The couple's outing comes after they enjoyed a romantic getaway in the Cotswolds following their baby news.

Jamie and Frida – who have been dating since August 2020 – took to their social media sites last week to share glimpses into their idyllic staycation at picturesque village Thyme.

Jamie and Frida enjoyed a romantic break in the Cotswolds

"Beautiful stay at the @thyme.england," said Jamie alongside a snap of him at the pub. "Popped into a delightful pub called the Victoria for a Peroni. Well worth a visit. @sandbanks."

Frida, who is due in November, took to Instagram Stories to post a stunning shot of the countryside and clip visiting a red telephone box library.

The Swedish model recently confirmed her pregnancy after reports surfaced online. Many of her Instagram followers and friends hurried to one of her posts, a picture of one of her sons, to congratulate her, and she simply responded with the "thank you" emoji.

Frida has four children from a previous relationship

Jamie and Frida are no strangers to parenting, the sports star is already a father to his sons Charley, 16, and Beau, 12 – both of whom he shares wife ex-wife Louise Redknapp. The former couple parted ways back in 2017 after 19 years of marriage.

Frida, on the other hand, has four children from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie, 58.

Whilst her children feature on her Instagram profile, the mother-of-four always protects their faces and keeps them hidden from the pics, as well as their names. Most recently, she simply referred to one of her sons as "A".

