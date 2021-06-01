Fresh from dazzling in the West End run of the show, Louise Redknapp is set to reprise her role as Violet Newstead in the forthcoming UK tour of Dolly Parton's smash-hit 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL.

Leading the way as one of the first full-scale musicals to tour the UK in 2021, the 46-year-old singer will appear in the show from 24 August 2021 at Glasgow King’s Theatre.

The exciting announcement comes days after it was revealed that her ex-husband, Jamie Redknapp, is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Frida Andersson. The pair have been in a relationship since August 2020, and The Sun has revealed that the mum-to-be is due in November.

Both Louise and Jamie parted ways back in 2017 after 19 years of marriage. The former couple share two sons Beau, 12, and Charley, 16.

Louise, who found fame in British R&B group Eternal, will now play the role of Violet Newstead to rave reviews from audiences and critics alike when 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL opened in the West End at the Savoy Theatre in 2019.

Louise is returning to the West End

The former pop star's other theatre credits include Sally Bowles in the national tour of Cabaret. In 2016, Louise reached the final of Strictly Come Dancing alongside Kevin Clifton and more recently, she appeared in The Masked Dancer.

As a musician, Louise has sold millions of records. She was a member of the band Eternal before embarking on a highly successful solo career, with her first live shows in 15 years selling out all over the UK.

Of the West End show coming back, singing legend Dolly Parton said: "I am so proud that 9 to 5 will be coming back soon to theatres all across the UK. Louise has been wonderful since she led the show in the West End and we're all so excited to give audiences the best night out after we have all waited so long!"

