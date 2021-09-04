Jamie Redknapp's home with girlfriend Frida could be a holiday camp The Soccer Aid star lives in Surrey

Jamie Redknapp and his girlfriend Frida Andersson are expecting their first child together this year, and the Soccer Aid star has the most beautiful home that's designed with children in mind.

The family home, where Jamie moved after splitting from his ex-wife Louise Redknapp, comes complete with a cinema, a games room and an epic garden. We're sure Jamie's sons Charles and Beau love it. Take a look around…

Jamie Redknapp's dining room

Appearing for a virtual chat on This Morning, Jamie sat in his chic white dining room. The minimalist space features a white dining table with matching chairs, neutral walls and modern round lampshades. A selection of houseplants line the back wall, which was later covered with a large framed picture.

Jamie Redknapp's living room

Jamie joined his dad Harry Redknapp for another appearance in what appears to be his living room. Two large modern light fixtures sat on either side of the wall behind him, while an open doorway shared a peek at his grey sofa, fluffy rug and white curtains covering the doors at the back. The space was finished with a giant crystal chandelier.

Jamie Redknapp's cinema room

The living room is not the only spot to unwind in Jamie's house – it also boasts a cosy cinema room. Jamie and his sons were filmed sitting on a cream sofa as they watched Harry Redknapp be crowned the winner of I'm A Celebrity on a large TV surrounded by shelves.

Jamie Redknapp's games room

Posing next to his colourful new artwork, Jamie revealed he has a pool table in one room of his home, decorated with white walls and spotlights.

Jamie Redknapp's office

Jamie's office has a more rustic interior, with wood-panelled walls and bookshelves visible during an appearance on Lorraine. A small wall-mounted light creates a warm and cosy ambience.

Jamie Redknapp's garden

It comes as no surprise that the footballer has kitted out his garden with goalposts so he can play with Beau and Charlie. One picture showed the lawn is surrounded by lots of trees for added privacy.

