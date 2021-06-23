Cat Deeley shares parenting moment with son Milo – and it's adorable The presenter is a devoted mum

Cat Deeley took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share the sweetest glimpse into her home life with her husband and children.

The presenter, who recently moved back to London from the U.S, is married to Irish comedian Patrick Kielty, and the couple share two young sons.

SEE: Cat Deeley wows in black bikini during fun reunion with friends

Eldest son Milo, five, is clearly a big fan of his mum, as he presented her with a cute message which she rushed to share on social media.

Alongside a drawing of a stripey, smiling snake was a text which read: "Luve you mummy," followed by over 50 red heart emojis – bless!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cat Deeley shares rare video of sons for special reason

Cat captioned the sweet screenshot: "This makes me so happy!"

SEE: Cat Deeley's sparkling engagement ring from Patrick Kielty is astonishing

MORE: Cat Deeley's heavenly family garden is what every child wants

The star is also a doting mum to youngest son James, two, and although she and her husband don't often share family photos on social media, Cat can't resist sharing occasional insights into their life.

Cat posted the sweet message to social media

Back in April, she and Patrick posed together for a rare picture as they enjoyed a break at the Cotswold Farm Park.

In the sweet photograph, the duo could be seen holding two adorable newborn Valais Blacknose cross lambs, one named after Cat and the other after presenter Lorraine Kelly, while standing next to the farm owner, Adam Henson.

Milo was even filmed by his proud mum as he fed a lamb milk from a bottle, which he understandably seemed to really enjoy!

The star shares two sons with her husband, Patrick Kielty

The family of four have been making the most of their time in the UK since moving back last September.

Speaking to YOU magazine last year, 44-year old Cat said: "We made the right move at the right time."

They have grandparents who want to see them. Also we didn't think it would be fair to start Milo in school in America then lift him out when it suited us in a few years' time."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.