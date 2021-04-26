Cat Deeley and husband Patrick Kielty pose for rare picture together after staycation with their sons The family relocated from Los Angeles last year

Cat Deeley and her husband Patrick Kielty have posed together for a rare picture as they enjoyed a break at the Cotswold Farm Park over the weekend.

In the sweet photograph, the duo could be seen holding two adorable newborn Valais Blacknose cross lambs, one named after Cat and the other after presenter Lorraine, whilst standing next to the farm owner, Adam Henson.

It was a family affair as the couple, who married back in 2012, were accompanied by their two sons, Milo and James, who had the time of the lives at the farm. Milo, five, was even filmed by his proud mum as he fed a lamb milk from a bottle.

Taking to Instagram to show off the moment Cat met her namesake lamb, the presenter wrote: "Meeting Cat and Lorraine for the first time in person! These little lambs were born the week I stood in on @lorraine... thank you @adamhenson_. The Cotswold Farm Park is amazing! @lorrainekellysmith, our lambs are too cute!"

It was lovely to welcome @catdeeley and @PatricKielty to the @cotswoldfarmpark this weekend!



You might have seen us name two Valais Blacknose cross lambs on the @lorraine show a couple of weeks ago. Here is Cat the lamb meeting her namesake🐑 pic.twitter.com/5SwSUPKKUm — Adam Henson (@AdamHenson) April 25, 2021

Cat and Patrick posing with Adam Henson

The family of four have been enjoying their time in the UK since moving back last September.

The couple chose to come home in order to be closer to their family.

Speaking to YOU magazine last year, 44-year old Cat said: "We made the right move at the right time. They have grandparents who want to see them. Also we didn't think it would be fair to start Milo in school in America then lift him out when it suited us in a few years' time."

Another reason was a terrifying gun drama that Patrick and their eldest son were involved in two years ago.

"Fear was part of this. there was a moment when I was with a friend looking at potential schools for Milo and we had to ask the question nobody wants to: 'What do you do if there is a live shooter on the premises?' They tell you exactly what would happen, whether the kids would go to a safe room or hide under the desks, and you go…" she told the publication., before adding: "The danger suddenly becomes a reality."