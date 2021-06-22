Cat Deeley wows in black bikini during fun reunion with friends The star headed for the beach

Cat Deeley has made the most of some summer sunshine as the TV presenter headed to the beach to reunite with some of her yoga friends.

The Fame Academy host and her pals all pulled off some impressive yoga poses on the sandy shores, before they ran towards the camera.

And Cat looked like a beach goddess in a stylish black strapless bikini.

"#internationalyogaday My Girls," the 44-year-old captioned her post, which she added some firework stickers to for added flair.

The mum-of-two is no stranger to the beach, and shared a throwback post of her father, with the pair of them enjoying the seaside to mark Father's Day.

She wore a string bikini, as she cuddled up to her dad, who was ready to enjoy the ocean as he had a snorkel with him.

The star is a mum to two children that she shares with husband Patrick Kielty, and last month she marked a special occasion while holding a baby.

Cat spends time between the UK and US, and although she was in the UK, she still chose to mark America's Mother's Day, which is celebrated in May.

The image she shared showed Cat sat in the kitchen and cradling a baby as she smiled at someone off camera. Sat next to her is her good friend, Markus Anderson, who was holding a sweet dog in his arms.

Cat wrote: "Celebrating anyone who's ever 'mothered' anything..... @anderson_markus #love #unconditionallove #mothersday."

Soho House director Markus – who is also good friends with Meghan Markle - was among those to comment on the snapshot.

"Classic! If only we could manage to have a bit of fun once in a while," he joked, before adding of the dog: "Ps. Lilly's face…"

The star also shared a rare picture with her husband back in April, after they relaxed on a staycation in the Cotswolds.

In the sweet photograph, the duo could be seen holding two adorable newborn Valais Blacknose cross lambs, one named after Cat and the other after presenter Lorraine, whilst standing next to the farm owner, Adam Henson.

It was a family affair as the couple, who married back in 2012, were accompanied by their two sons, Milo and James, who had the time of the lives at the farm.

Milo, five, was even filmed by his proud mum as he fed a lamb milk from a bottle.

Taking to Instagram to show off the moment Cat met her namesake lamb, the presenter wrote: "Meeting Cat and Lorraine for the first time in person! These little lambs were born the week I stood in on @lorraine... thank you @adamhenson_. The Cotswold Farm Park is amazing! @lorrainekellysmith, our lambs are too cute!"

