Snow day incoming! Grab these essentials for your kids before the big freeze

Just when it looked like spring was right around the corner, the UK Met Office has announced another week of snow. While most of us prefer to cuddle up inside with a hot drink, your kids will no doubt be dragging you outside to play as soon as the first flakes of snow start to fall.

Don't panic – we've listed everything you need so your children can make the most of the winter wonderland in style. There's not much on offer for quick delivery at the moment, but we've tracked down the best last-minute options around.

From super cute snowsuits to the best-rated sledges, grab yourself a snow day bargain with these online finds.

Best sledges for children

Brighten up your kids' days with this simple plastic sledge. This £24.99 style promises quickest delivery by next week.

Winter Wonders Sledge, £24.99, Amazon

After something a bit more sturdy? Your little ones will have hours of fun on this slider, which boasts "extreme speeds and amazing control" thanks to non-slip handles.

Warp Speed Slider, £58.99, Amazon

Best snowsuits for children

Decathlon is having a sale on snowsuits for children – after all, who knew the cold weather was coming back? We love this cosy style, which comes complete with built-in mittens.

Kids' Ski Suit, £35.99, Decathlon

Warm and waterproof, this all-in-one ski suit is the perfect choice for your children to play outside without feeling the cold.

Children's Ski Suit, £24, Decathlon

Best mittens for children

Warm? Check? Waterproof? Check. Cute? Definitely! Your kids won't complain about having to wear gloves thanks to the sweet elephant print and vibrant pink shade.

Kids' Gloves, £19.99, Amazon

How fun are these shark gloves? They're easy to put on thanks to an elasticated opening, meaning less chance of tantrums for everyone. Hurrah!

THome Kids Mittens, £16.99, Amazon

