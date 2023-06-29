Best electric fans for your home: Tried and tested models for keeping cool in 2023

Sales of electric fans have sky-rocketed in the past few years - in 2022, after the government issued the first-ever national emergency red alert for heat they quickly sold out everywhere.

Unless you already have an air conditioning unit in your home, an electric fan is your best bet for cooling your home cheaply and effectively. There are so many different types to choose from, the model you go for and the price you pay will depend on your needs. We’ve collated all the information you need and the HELLO! Online shopping team have tested various models of different types and different price points

How we chose the best electric fans

Price: We considered a range of different price points, from affordable to expensive. You can pick up a desk fan for as little as £15, but cheaper doesn’t always mean better, so keep this in mind. There’s no point buying the cheapest model if you’ll just have to replace it next summer.

We scoured online listings looking for the best-rated fans with the most positive reviews. There will always be pros and cons to every model, but we tried to find fans that were received positively overall. Noise level: Ideally, fans should be no louder than 50dB-60dB - which is roughly a little louder than a refrigerator. The fans we chose are quiet enough to be able to watch TV or listen to music while they were running, and sleeping with them on was no problem either.

Ideally, fans should be no louder than 50dB-60dB - which is roughly a little louder than a refrigerator. The fans we chose are quiet enough to be able to watch TV or listen to music while they were running, and sleeping with them on was no problem either. Speed settings: We made sure that the fans we chose had multiple speed settings - sometimes you need a really strong blast of air, other times you want a more gentle breeze. One size doesn’t fit all.

We made sure that the fans we chose had multiple speed settings - sometimes you need a really strong blast of air, other times you want a more gentle breeze. One size doesn’t fit all. Extra features: These were a nice added extra - an adjustable tilt or oscillating mode, a remote control or timer function.

The best electric fans to buy in 2023 - reviewed

Best Tower Fan: Dimplex DXMBCF Black Tower Fan Dimplex DXMBCF Black Tower Fan Carla Chalis, HELLO! Online’s Shopping Partnerships Editor: “Our house gets hot – and I mean hot – in the summer, and the Dimplex Tower Fan has seen us through two hot British summers. We use it in our living room as it oscillates, so no matter where you sit you’ll get a cool icy blast. It has a remote control (we don’t use it, though) and three speed settings, but we tend to find the slowest setting is enough to keep us cool without being frozen. “It isn’t the prettiest fan, and won’t score for many on the style credentials, but the tower design fits discreetly into the corner of the room. The noise levels won’t be for everyone; the lowest speed setting is relatively quiet but crank up to speed 3 and it’s louder than the TV. Overall, an affordable fan that does the job but won't win as the most stylish!” Pros: Oscilates, 3 speed settings, affordable, remote control included, one year warranty, timer function Cons: Loud on the highest speed setting, not the most stylish Size: 47.6cm x 12.3cm x 12.3cm Noise level: 50 dB Weight: 8kg Speed settings: 3 Power: 40WW Remote? Yes Tower fans are the best at cooling large spaces, but they definitely won’t score top marks for being stylish. This all-black model is discrete at least and has a sleek blue light which does elevate it slightly. It requires minimal assembly and it has a timer function, with a maximum of eight hours, which is perfect if you’re leaving it on overnight.

£85 AT ARGOS £92.99 AT AMAZON

Best Misting Fan: Chameleon Black Mist Fan Chameleon Black Mist Fan Katherine Robinson, HELLO! Online’s Senior Lifestyle Editor: “I live in Spain, where I work remotely, so as you can imagine, I’ve tried and tested a fair few fans in my time. This is my absolute favourite. It definitely won’t blend in, but it does the job fantastically - and the misting function is amazing. Especially since I have a pug who suffers with the dry heat, so adding a little cooling humidity to the air is much needed. “I fill the water tank once a day, and pretty much have the fan going a full 12 hours - sometimes more. I love the fact it’s on wheels so it’s easy to move around, and the noise level isn’t overly intrusive, especially on the lower settings. I bought it last summer and am really pleased with the purchase.” Pros: Affordable, extra cooling misting function, wheels on base, remote control, three speed settings, large capacity water tank, sleep mode, aroma function Cons: High speed levels are quite noisy, heavy (8kg) - not ideal if you need to be carrying up and down stairs, not the most stylish. Size: 150cm x 75cm x 50cm Noise level: 70dB Weight: 8kg Speed settings: 3 Power: 90WW Remote? Yes If you suffer in the dry heat, misting fans are a brilliant solution. This model even has space to add aromatherapy drops or anti-mosquito repellant to the mist, which you can adjust the strength of too. You can also use an ice box, making the mist extra cooling. There are three modes - normal, natural and sleep. The sleep mode is excellent - it features two 30-minute segments, starting on a strong, medium and soft breeze mix, and the next 30 minutes runs on the soft breeze.

£89.95 AT AMAZON

Best Air Purifying Fan - Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde HP09 Purifying Fan Heater Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde HP09 Purifying Fan Heater Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon, HELLO! Online Head of Digital: “The ease of use of this fan is really impressive. A single on/off button at the base of the unit makes it sleek and elegant to look at, and all other options are controlled either via your phone (the entire unit is WiFi-enabled) or using the small remote control which is magnetic and fits perfectly on the top of the fan so you don’t have to worry about losing it. “The current temperature is displayed on a small screen on the fan (not always a good thing! Knowing your room is currently 30 degrees does instantly make you feel hotter!). But it’s just one flick to engage the cooling function – or if you’re using it as a heater, you scroll up and down to select your perfect room temperature. I use this fan a lot in the winter too for the heating function. “For us the main benefit was my son’s hay fever which greatly reduced when he spent the night with it running on low. It's important to remember that this is not an aircon unit, although it looks as if it should be, so you can’t expect to shut the door and cool the room down to a comfortable temperature in minutes. But on a very hot day, with a bit of a through-breeze from outside you do feel undoubtedly cooler when the air is blowing in your direction.”

Pros: Bladeless, remote and app-controlled, purifies air via HEPA filter, heating function, extremely stylish, shows air quality, two-year guarantee Cons: Higher price point, fan isn’t as strong as a ‘traditional’ electric fan with blades Size: 76cm x 20cm x 24cm Noise Level: 62 dB Weight: 5.5kg Power: 40WW Number of Speed Settings: 10 Remote Control: yes If you have children or pets at home, a bladeless fan is a great option since you don’t have to worry about little fingers or tails getting caught in the blades and causing an accident. Dyson’s model comes with a top-of-the-range HEPA filter which captures dust, allergens and viruses and even destroys formaldehyde. It comes with a two-year guarantee, which should give you peace of mind. A common gripe with reviewers is that they wish the air blast was a little stronger, but the general consensus is that it’s worth the money for the air purifying quality and the heater, which is a godsend in winter. You can control via Alexa too! £549.99 AT JOHN LEWIS £699.99 AT DYSON £795 AT AMAZON

Best Desk Fan - Meaco 1056 Air Circulator Meaco 1056 Air Circulator Katherine Robinson: HELLO! Online Senior Lifestyle Editor: “I was a bit hesitant to shell out over 100 quid for a desk fan, but I’m glad I did - it’s well worth the price. It’s by far the most quiet fan I’ve ever used and despite its small size does a great job of keeping me cool while I work. The light display can be turned off and on, which is a bonus if you want to use it at night and don’t want the light disrupting your sleep. It has 12 speeds, which is impressive, and you can set a timer.”

Pros: remote control, timer function, Cons: On the expensive side for a desk fan, extremely quiet, very cheap to run, remote control, carry strap, timer setting, impressive number of speed settings. Size: 27.9cm diameter, 40.3cm x 28.5cm x 30.5cm Noise Level: 20dB Weight: 3.2kg Power: 10WW Number of Speed Settings: 12 Remote Control: yes It’s easy to see why this small but mighty fan is a John Lewis bestseller - it’s multi-award winning (Both QuietMark and Which? Have given it their sela of approval) At 20dB, you’d be hard-pressed to find a quieter fan than this. It’s extremely compact and lightweight and has a very low power consumption of just 10 watts, so running it is extremely affordable. The airflow is strong and reaches over several metres. The faux leather handle, so you can easily move it around the home, is a nice touch too.

£109.99 AT JOHN LEWIS £109.99 AT AMAZON

Best Budget Fan: The Igenix Oscillating Tower Fan Igenix Oscillating Tower Fan Tim Kiek, HELLO! Online Engagement Editor: “The Ignenix Oscillating Tower fan keeps my family cooler than cucumbers in cool boxes. Boasting a timer function and sleep mode for those sweltering summer nights, the Igenix lowers temperatures with such ease it could easily nab a cameo in Frozen III. Furthermore, the fan can be remote operated, so when we are feeling severely heat sapped, we need not worry about wasting precious Joules rising from our sofa. An added bonus? The swish tower shape and oscillating functionality are a source of infinite fascination to the little people in the house.”

Pros: Extremely affordable, portable, oscillating, remote control, overheat protection, rubber grip feet Cons: Not the most stylish, Size: 81.1cm x 17.8cm x 16cm Noise Level: Not specified Weight: 3.34kg Power: 40WW Number of Speed Settings: 3 Remote Control: Yes If you’re not looking to spend a lot, this Ingenix tower fan is a great budget buy which holds up well against products which a much higher price tag. It has an oscillation function to evenly distribute cool air, has three speeds, a remote control and a handy sleep mode. Being a tower fan, the blades are protected and it fits discretely into the corner of a room. £30 AT DUNELM £29.99 (WAS £37.99) AT AMAZON £34.99 AT CURRYS

Best Handheld Fan: Jisulife Handheld Three-in-One Mini Fan Jisulife Handheld Three-in-One Mini Fan Katherine Robinson: HELLO! Online Senior Lifestyle Editor: "I bought four of these fans ahead of our beach holiday last year so everyone in the family could have one. They are a massive hit - even my husband loves his! Apart from the fact that they’re shaped like a cute ‘lil bear, we love them because they’re super versatile - a fan, torch, and battery pack all in one, and the fan is powerful! "Battery life is good and it was great to use in the car to power up the kids' iPad battery when they started running low. The torch was a great night light for my youngest for the first few nights while she got used to sleeping in an unfamiliar room. The only thing you need to be careful of is that if you touch the spinning blades on the high-speed setting, it hurts! So not a fan for very young children, though mine (six and 10) understand they have to be careful with it and we’ve had no incidents so far."

Pros: Power bank, fan and torch in one, decent battery life, looks cute, folds into a stand, affordable, wrist strap Cons: Hard blades which hurt if make contact with skin Size: 12cm x 3.7cm x 4cm Noise Level: 48dB Weight: 170g Power: 5 Volts Number of Speed Settings: 2 Remote Control: no A handheld fan is a summer must-have, and Jisulife’s unique offering is great because it converts to a desk fan when folded, as well as also serving as a battery pack and torch. The battery life is impressive - up to 21 hours cooling time on one charge. It’s charged through a regular USB socket, laptop or charger, using the cable provided. We also left it on overnight as a torch and it lasted till morning. This is definitely a fan that’ll have everyone who sees it asking where you got it!

£17.99 (WAS £21.99) AT AMAZON



Do I need a desk fan or a tower fan?

Before you buy a fan, you should think about which room you’re wanting to cool, and what will be the main purpose of the fan. Is it to keep you cool while you sleep? Or while you work, or while you’re watching TV? Desk fans are generally smaller, and designed to sit on your desk, while tower fans are for cooling a whole room, but they occupy more space and are designed to rest on the floor. Which one you go for will depend on what you need it for.

Should I get an electric fan or an air conditioner?

The most important thing to note when choosing between an air conditioning unit and an electric fan is that fans don’t actually cool the air in the room - they work by moving the air around the room, making you feel cooler.

Meanwhile, air conditioners do actually lower the temperature of the air, making them a more powerful alternative to fans. However, they are generally more expensive to buy (you’re looking to pay between £250 and £500 on average) and they’re more expensive to run. A split unit (that cools one room on its own) costs 16p an hour to run, while ducted air conditioning costs £1.70 an hour - significantly more.

How much does it cost to run an electric fan?

It’s a common worry that electric fans are expensive to run, but MoneySavingExpert Martin Lewis busted the common myth that leaving a fan on will hike up your energy bill. “Many have asked us if using an electric fan to keep cool in summer will burn a hole in their pocket,” Writes Martin’s team on his website MoneySavingExpert.com “With the energy market in crisis, people have been worrying more often about energy prices.

“But the good news is you CAN use an electric fan to manage the heat without breaking into a cold sweat at the cost.

“A typical 12-inch 35-watt desk fan would cost just over 1p an hour to run based on the Government's Energy Price Guarantee rates until the end of June, so about 10p if you leave it on all night (from July, it'll be about 8p). A big 50-watt tower fan wouldn't cost much more – about 1.7p an hour (1.5p from July). If you have a large floor fan, they typically range between 10 watts and 120 watts, costing up to 4p an hour.”

5 top tips for keeping cool at home Use fans: Place fans strategically around your home to create a breeze. Portable fans can help circulate air and provide a cooling effect. Close curtains and blinds: Keep your curtains or blinds closed during the hottest parts of the day to block out the sun. Revise your bedding: Use lightweight, breathable fabrics for your bedding, such as cotton or linen sheets. Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and help regulate your body temperature. Ventilate properly: Open windows and doors in the evening or early morning when the outside temperature is cooler. This allows fresh air to circulate and helps cool down your home.

What are the most common types of fan?

Tower fan: A tall, thin fan that oscillates to distribute air evenly throughout the room. They are good for cooling a whole room while taking up minimal space

A tall, thin fan that oscillates to distribute air evenly throughout the room. They are good for cooling a whole room while taking up minimal space Desk fan: A small compact fan designed to cool a small area, that sits on a workspace or desk. Energy and cost-efficient, they will save on space.

A small compact fan designed to cool a small area, that sits on a workspace or desk. Energy and cost-efficient, they will save on space. Handheld fan : Fits in your pocket or bag, great for travelling and to use as and when needed.

Fits in your pocket or bag, great for travelling and to use as and when needed. Ceiling fan: A rotating blade that is fitted to the ceiling, which circulates air via a rotating blade. A non-portable permanent option with multiple speed settings, controlled by switch or remote.

A rotating blade that is fitted to the ceiling, which circulates air via a rotating blade. A non-portable permanent option with multiple speed settings, controlled by switch or remote. Misting or fog fan: A fan which distributes cooling mist as well as air. Water is added to a tank, ice boxes can also be used to make the mist extra cooling

A fan which distributes cooling mist as well as air. Water is added to a tank, ice boxes can also be used to make the mist extra cooling Bladeless fan: The newest addition to the electric fan variety, these fans pull air through vents in the base using an electric motor. They are preferable for their stylish looks and for being efficient and safe.

Do fans blow cold air?

There is no fan which actually blows cold air - electric fans work by moving air at a greater speed, making you feel colder. Misting fans can be used with an ice box, which will help by lowering the temperature of the mist - you can also try putting an ice box in front of the fan to lower the temperature of the air it blows. Only air conditioning units truly lower the temperature of the air in a room.

There are so many factors to consider when choosing a fan for your home

Where’s the best place to put a fan in a room?

Where you place a fan depends on its type - tower fans and free-standing fans will work best placed in the corner of a room, while desk fans have a limited range, so you’ll want them as close to you as possible without them being a nuisance with the noise.

What features to look out for when choosing a fan?

Speed settings: You should look for three speed settings minimum, but some fans we reviewed had as much as 12, which is an added bonus

You should look for three speed settings minimum, but some fans we reviewed had as much as 12, which is an added bonus Timer: Being able to set a start and end time on a fan is a great advantage, so you can plan ahead to have a cool house when you get home from work, or time it for when you go to sleep and wake up.

Being able to set a start and end time on a fan is a great advantage, so you can plan ahead to have a cool house when you get home from work, or time it for when you go to sleep and wake up. Adjustable height and angle: great to get a precise direction for the air to blow exactly where you need it

great to get a precise direction for the air to blow exactly where you need it Oscillating: Some fans oscillate so they sweep the air across the whole room, distributing it evenly

Some fans oscillate so they sweep the air across the whole room, distributing it evenly Noise level: Some people are soothed by the white noise a fan makes, while others find it irritating. You might want a quieter model if it bothers you for sleeping or if you’ll be wanting to watch the TV or listen to music with the fan on.

Some people are soothed by the white noise a fan makes, while others find it irritating. You might want a quieter model if it bothers you for sleeping or if you’ll be wanting to watch the TV or listen to music with the fan on. Size and weight: Will be moving the fan around or carrying it upstairs? Pay attention to the weight before you buy.

Will be moving the fan around or carrying it upstairs? Pay attention to the weight before you buy. Heater: many fans have a heating mode, which is great for the cooler winter months.

many fans have a heating mode, which is great for the cooler winter months. Built-in air purifier: The Dyson and other models come with a HEPA filter, which is a great option for anyone who suffers from allergies

The Dyson and other models come with a HEPA filter, which is a great option for anyone who suffers from allergies Safety: If you have pets or young children at home you may want to look for a model which is bladeless and/or has an auto shut off if the fan is tipped over.

If you have pets or young children at home you may want to look for a model which is bladeless and/or has an auto shut off if the fan is tipped over. Sleep mode: Many fans have a sleep mode which switches to a lower speed and turns off after a set number of hours, which is great if you intend to leave the fan on overnight.

