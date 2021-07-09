We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Serena Williams sparked a huge response from her fans after she shared the most adorable twinning photo with her daughter Olympia.

The tennis star and the three-year-old looked so cute in their matching loungewear sets from Brunette the Label.

Little Olympia wore a sweater with the words, 'I got it from my mamma' emblazoned across the chest, while Serena's read, 'Mama'.

WATCH: Serena Williams and daughter Olympia look so sweet in celebratory dance video

Serena shared a trio of photos of the two on Instagram, with one showing her and her mini-me strike an identical pose with their hands on the hips.

Another saw them with their hands above their heads, and the third was a sweet image of Olympia wrapping her arms around her mother's leg.

Captioning the images, Serena simply wrote: "From her mama," and her fans went wild!

Fans loved Serena's latest twinning look with daughter Olympia

"Just so adorable both mommy and her little sweetheart princess," gushed one. A second wrote: "I’m not sure you two could be any cuter. Love it. She’s showing her attitude early on."

A third added: "OMG how cute! You both are adorable," and a fourth said: "I love everything about this!"

It’s no secret that Serena loves to twin with her daughter, but earlier this year they took their matching outfits a step further by dressing one of Olympia's dolls in the same thing.

In the adorable snap shared back in May, Serena could be seen posing poolside with Olympia, both wearing matching pink Nike swimsuits.

Serena wore a light pink version, while Olympia rocked the hot pink alternative, and her Qai Qai doll had on a lookalike swimsuit too!

Serena loves to wear matching outfits with her daughter

“When @nike makes a swimsuit for not just @olympiaohanian but @realqaiqai too. How amazing is this @ehrmannspartners view?” Serena captioned the incredible photo.

The Qai Qai doll, which Serena created for her daughter, is hugely popular on Instagram and models outfits weekly on the social media site to her over 327,000 followers.

