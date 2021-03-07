Exclusive: Sugababes star Heidi Range and husband Alex Partakis are expecting their second child Congratulations are in order!

Former Sugababes star Heidi Range has revealed she is expecting her second child with husband Alex Partakis in an exclusive interview and photoshoot in HELLO!.

Heidi, pictured alongside her adorable three-year-old daughter Aurelia, also exclusively reveals that their baby, due in August, is a girl.

READ: Heidi Range opens up about breastfeeding nightmare after giving birth to baby Aurelia

Loading the player...

WATCH: Our top ten cutest celebrity baby reveals

"We're both over the moon. Aurelia has been asking for a brother or sister every day," says the singer, who also reveals that she experienced two miscarriages during an 18-month struggle to have another baby.

MORE: Inside Heidi and Alex's fairy tale wedding

Exclusive: Blue singer Lee Ryan expecting first child with girlfriend Verity Paris

"When I was pregnant with Aurelia, it was a case of ignorance is bliss – I just assumed everything would be fine and it was. But because I’ve had two losses since her, it was quite a nerve-wracking time until I had the scans."

Asked if there was any point she and Alex thought they may not be able to have another child, she says: "Yes. I would have been heartbroken, but I always thought we were lucky as we were so blessed to have Aurelia."

The singer is pregnant with her second child

She now can’t wait to welcome another little girl into her household. "I'm one of two girls and my sister Hayley is my best friend," says Heidi.

"If we can give Aurelia what Hayley and I have, then that’s the best gift in the world. I’m so excited for her that is she is going to have that – but Alex is slightly concerned about the amount of hormones that are going to be in the house!"

To read the full article, pick up the new issue of HELLO! on sale on Monday. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.