This Morning's Dr Zoe Williams shows off growing baby bump as she talks birth plans

Blooming and looking radiant just ahead of her baby's arrival, This Morning's Dr Zoe Williams tells HELLO! magazine in an exclusive interview and photoshoot that she can't wait to become a mother.

"I'm feeling a bit apprehensive, but also there's a small side of me that's looking forward to it and I can't wait to meet the baby – I can't believe I am saying that!" she says. "I've witnessed my body go through this incredible thing and have got this newfound trust and faith in what it's capable of."

And she tells the magazine how she is now thinking of having a home birth, after originally considering an elective caesarean.

"I came into this pregnancy with a doctor's mindset," she tells HELLO! during an exclusive shoot at Hampton Court Palace, which recently reopened to the public. "Having worked in obstetrics and gynaecology, I've been exposed to many more complicated births than straightforward ones. But we've got a doula who's attended many births and she is helping me readdress what my ideas are around everything. Thinking about a home birth is a massive shift for me, although I'm still weighing up all my options."

Zoe, who was attending Hampton Court's first ever Tulip Festival, also reveals she isn't planning to stay away from the This Morning set for long after she gives birth.

"There are some things I'll probably continue – for example, I'd be quite keen to get back to doing This Morning once a week as I'm sure I can take the baby in with me. They'll want to meet him or her as it's a bit like a family there."

Zoe also talks about moving house just weeks before the baby, her first with partner Stuart McKay, is born. "We're going to have a little project on our hands until the baby is born, getting everything to where we want it," she says. "It's very exciting that we're going to get to create a nursery from scratch."

