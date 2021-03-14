Great British Bake Off star Manon Lagrève expecting first child Congratulations to Manon and her fiancé Luke Bennett

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine, Former Great British Bake Off star Manon Lagreve has revealed she is pregnant with her first child.

The 29-year-old French-born influencer and fiancé Luke Bennett are expecting the baby in June.

"I grew up knowing I wanted to be a mum so I'm very happy and relaxed with being pregnant.

"The baby will be with me in the kitchen from the day it’s born. We are so happy to be having a summer baby and the due date is on Luke’s birthday – it feels like it’s meant to be."

Manon found out she had a ‘bun in the oven’ only a few weeks before she and Luke got engaged on holiday in Barbados in November.

And she and Luke, who is currently learning French, say they plan to raise their baby as bilingual. "That is one of the best gifts we can give them, so we’re going to work hard at it," Manon says.

"I’d like the baby to be French speaking at home and then use English outside the home. Luke is doing really well with his learning, too."

In the interview, Manon also reveals that she and Luke plan to get married in June 2022 in her hometown of Brittany in France.

"It’s nice the baby will be at the wedding," she says. "All of my best friends are either pregnant or just had a baby so their children will be there too – I’m going to need lots of nannies on the day!"

