Joshua Jackson's baby stroller has gold wings - and you won't believe the price

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Joshua Jackson appeared on Today on Wednesday morning, and it reminded us of the incredible stroller he and wife Jodie Turner-Smith purchased for their daughter, Janie, ahead of her birth last year.

The new parents were pictured with their daughter for the first time in New York City in January, and we couldn't take our eyes off of her fancy stroller - a luxe Cybex by Jeremy Scott that has gold wings and a hefty price tag of nearly $1,700.

RELATED: 8 of the best cot beds - perfect for your newborn

The very fancy black and gold pushchair comes complete with a 3-in-1 system - it can be used as a travel system, car seat, or stroller. In addition to its gold wings, the stroller also has a black and gold frame, and gold wheels.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the trailer for Jodie's starring role in Anne Boleyn

We tracked the stroller down at Nordstrom for other moms looking for luxe rides for their little ones.

Janie wasn't the only one who had serious style points that day. Jodie also made a statement in her black Jeremy Scott combat boots and a floral Gucci x The North Face puffer coat.

Jodie and Joshua stepped out with their daughter for the first time in NYC in January

The Gucci x The North Face collab was so popular that many of the pieces sold out, including the actress’s coat. Jodie completed the look with rolled-up jeans and a fuzzy teal beanie that matched her outerwear.

The actress opened up to Elle in January about filming her movie Without Remorse (co-starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Bell), while in her second trimester of pregnancy.

Cybex x Jeremy Scott Priam 3 Stroller, $1,699.95, Nordstrom

“The men think they’re hard-core,” the actress said earlier this year, adding, “but they could never do what they do while also making a baby. They just couldn’t.”

MORE: 7 of the best reusable nappies – tried and tested by parents

READ: 10 of the best Moses baskets for newborns

Jodie made a style statement in a Gucci x Northface floral puffer coat

Jodie said pregnancy reaffirmed to her that "patriarchal society really is out here, scamming women into thinking that they're not supremely powerful beings because it's some goddess-level [expletive]."

The model mom, who welcomed her daughter with Joshua in April 2020, also talked about the challenges of becoming a mother in the middle of a pandemic. "Navigating parenthood at any time is difficult," she said, "and it’s even more difficult without support when everything is shut down and you can’t really see other people or go anywhere."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.