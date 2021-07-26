Ayda Field shares striking tattoo on daughter Teddy, 8 This is beautiful

Mum-of-four Ayda Field has been enjoying some time with her family in a beautiful paradise, and has been delighting fans with plenty of photos.

On Tuesday, the former X Factor judge shared a picture of her eldest child, daughter Teddy, eight, and she had the most striking tattoo.

The young girl had been inked with a beautifully detailed heart that was surrounded by a pair of gorgeous angel wings.

To make sure that fans weren't worried over the tattoo though, Ayda assured them: "Teddy tattoo (don't worry it's not permanent)."

The star shares four children with her husband Robbie Williams, Teddy, Charlie, six, Coco, two, and Beau, one.

Although the doting parents opt to keep their children's faces off of social media, they frequently share adorable insights into their family life.

Last week, Ayda melted hearts when she shared a picture of her two daughters standing near the pool in matching dresses.

Ayda showed off the striking tattoo

The pair wore matching blue-and-white striped dresses although little Coco sported a pair of white sandals while her older sister Teddy was barefoot.

Ayda captioned the picture simply: "Sister squad".

Last month, the doting mum took to the social media site to share an adorable video of Coco running up to her at the fairground and jumping into her arms for a hug. How sweet!

"Me and my Coco," she wrote, while looking so stylish in a pair of denim skinny jeans, cream heeled boots and a patterned white blouse.

The young girl looked equally as chic in a jumpsuit with cute sleeve ruffles and an open back which she wore with a pair of Veja trainers.

Ayda and Robbie share four children

Fans loved the behind-the-scenes look at family life, with one commenting: "A lovely sweet video."

Earlier in the month, Ayda shared a hilarious clip of Coco joining in with dad Robbie's workout.

The tot tried her hand at yoga, and her skills were seriously impressive!

