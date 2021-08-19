Savannah Guthrie had a work-from-home dilemma on Thursday when she was tasked with presenting the Today show virtually while entertaining her children too.

The star shared images on Instagram of her son, Charles, four, and daughter, Vale, seven, getting creative inside their home and it left fans asking the same thing.

In the images, Savannah's offspring were at her feet colouring in while her home studio was set up around her. She captioned the post: "Behind the scenes of the Work From Home bureau," and her social media followers wanted to know why she wasn't in the studio.

"Why are you working from home? Just curious," asked one, while another added: "Working from home again. Why?" and a third said: "Just wondering what determines whether you stay home or go into 'the office'?"

A fan then chimed in to clear up the situation and commented: "She’s been working at home on Thursday’s and Friday’s all summer long. Assuming to be with her kids more while they’re out of school."

Plenty more marvelled at how professional she appears on camera with all of that happening around her.

Savannah's fans marvelled at her ability to work from home with her children

Savannah is enjoying the summer break with her kids and they recently had reason to celebrate as Vale turned seven.

She paid a heartfelt tribute to her daughter with photos and a message which read: "Our girl. Our sunshine. Our heart. This sweet angel has delighted her whole family from the moment she came into the world, bright and early, 7 years ago TODAY!

Savannah is working from home to spend more time with her family

"Happy Birthday, Vale. You are altogether lovely. You make my heart soar with pride and thanks to God every single day."

Fans couldn't believe she was already seven years old and wrote: "You have a 7 year old???? How did that happen?!?! Happy birthday sweet Vale," and, "I remember when she was just a baby".

