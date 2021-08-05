Savannah Guthrie's daughter 'overwhelmed' in adorable new video Mom of the year, everybody

Savannah Guthrie's return to the New York City sets of Today from Tokyo may have been a few days ago at this point, but she's been keeping the Olympics fever going as long as she can.

The journalist just upped the ante on it, however, by sharing a video which left her daughter in a state of shock and actual bliss.

Savannah posted two clips on her Instagram, one of her with five of the six gymnasts who represented the USA at the 2020 Olympics with their medals, all waving to her kids, Vale, six, and Charley, four.

She excitedly responded with, "They wanted to say hi, can you believe it?" as the gymnasts smiled to her kids from the Today plaza.

However, the highlight of the post was her daughter Vale's reaction to seeing the clip, where she immediately fell on to the bed and slumped to the floor in a state of disbelief.

Vale couldn't believe that she got a shout-out from her heroes

Her father, who recorded the video, asked his daughter, "What?" and she adorably responded with, "I'm overwhelmed right now."

Savannah's fans and followers reacted with a resounding cry of "aww" for Vale and cheered the journalist on.

Co-host Al Roker hilariously commented, "Vale is all of us," and CNN's Poppy Harlow wrote, "BEST MOM AWARD" with a medal emoji.

Several other fans reacted as well, especially with heart emojis. One commented, "Always making those dreams come true," another said, "This is INCREDIBLE. I can't stop watching it," and a third wrote, "Can't believe how grown-up she looks, going to be tall just like her mom!"

The journalist showed snippets of how she'd been keeping in touch with her family

Savannah may have spent two weeks in Tokyo constantly on the clock, but her heart remained at home with her kids, and she highlighted the moments she spent with them while still apart.

She shared a series of screenshots from the FaceTime conversations she had with her kids, and how they made faces at her while she beamed at them from across the world.

