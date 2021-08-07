Savannah Guthrie fights back tears for incredibly happy reason The Today show host could barely contain her emotions

It almost got too much for Savannah Guthrie who only just managed to withhold her tears during a very special moment on her show.

The Today host was clearly feeling overwhelmed when Olympian, Suni Lee, was finally reunited with her loved ones - and it all happened live on-air.

Savannah relived the moment on Instagram and even from the still photo, it was clear just how heartfelt the moment was.

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie records video for her children from Tokyo Olympic games

The mother-of-two's face said it all as the 18-year-old gymnast was able to embrace her parents, John Lee - who is paralysed - and Yeev Thoj, and her two siblings, Jonah and Shyenne, for the first time since she returned from Tokyo with three Olympic medals.

Savannah captioned the series of adorable photos: "Just so touched and honored to get to witness this reunion with lovely @sunisalee_ and her wonderful family."

Savannah and her guests were overwhelmed at the joyful moment

Suni was clearly choked up too and said it feels so good to be back with her family: "Amazing, I haven't seen them in so long," she said. "To see them here with me in New York is absolutely amazing. I feel so proud. I'm so happy to see them."

The young athlete added to the emotional moment when she placed two of her medals around the necks of her mother and father, who was left wheelchair bound after a devastating fall from a ladder in 2019.

Savannah was separated from her own family while in Tokyo too

While John is not Suni's biological dad, he has been in her life since she was two-years-old and encouraged her gymnastic abilities all the way.

He told the Today show in July that he has always supported her in every way he could.

"She goes to the gym, and she practices, but we don't have a beam here. So, I couldn't afford a real beam, so I built her one," he revealed. "That beam is still there."

