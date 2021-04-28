Savannah Guthrie so 'grateful' following incredible health update The Today show host had some fans worried

Today show's Savannah Guthrie had fans worried about her following a visit to the doctors, but the reason for their concern had nothing to do with her health.

The TV anchor, 49, shared a snapshot on Instagram in which she was getting her second COVID-19 vaccination and while she revealed she was so "grateful," for the jab, her fans had other fears.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie shares incredibly relatable parenting struggle

In the photo, Savannah was wearing a mask and holding up her coronavirus vaccination record pass.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie gives rare insight into relationship with husband

The mum-of-two hadn't initially blacked out any of the details, however, which left some of her social media followers questioning her decision.

"Girl, blackout your Pfizer info! People are crazy and will steal your info," wrote one, while a second said, "delete this post. You should not be sharing personal info. Likely late already," and a third added, "hide your numbers they say".

MORE: Savannah Guthrie shares never-before-seen wedding photos for heartfelt reason

SEE: Today's Savannah Guthrie stuns fans with photos of lookalike siblings to mark special occasion

Savannah received her second COVID-19 jab

While there was an influx of concerned comments with fans worrying about someone copying the card to make a fake, there were also others who said: "Everyone already knows her name and DOB," and, "her birthday is not a secret".

Savannah heard her fan's concerns and swiftly uploaded a new version of her photo with her details blacked out.

The star has had her fair share of health updates recently as she also underwent surgery on her eye.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie's latest look sparks a frenzy with her fans

READ: Savannah Guthrie shares incredible family news with joyous photos

Savannah recently underwent eye surgery

She's had several medical procedures after her young son accidentally hit her in the eye with a toy train and detached her retina.

In July 2020 she had cataract surgery in an attempt to restore her vision and Savannah described her latest as: "One last teeny tiny eye surgery and I’m back in business!!!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.